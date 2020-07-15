Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Payton Headley celebrated as she crossed the stage in the Siloam Springs High School theater on Thursday afternoon. Students came in staggered times throughout the week to be filmed walking across the stage as their families looked on so the videos can be edited together for a virtual graduation ceremony, which will be streamed on Friday.

Siloam Springs High School graduates and their families will celebrate their achievements with a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday.

Members of the class of 2020 came to the high school at staggered times throughout the week to be videoed walking across the theater stage in their caps and gowns, according to Principal Rob Lindley. Individual families were allowed to be present to watch their student and take time to pose with them for photos afterwards.

Television and broadcasting teachers Megan Dennison and Tiffany Hamilton are working to edit the videos together for the virtual ceremony. The virtual ceremony will be posted on the district's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. July 17.

"We are just saddened that we couldn't have a celebration where we could all come together," Lindley said. "It brings to light the importance of these young people getting to celebrate. ... It's a class that deserves to celebrate and deserves to celebrate together. Unfortunately it didn't happen the way it traditionally happens, but our young people have gotten creative and found ways to overcome, so we are proud of that."

In May, graduation was tentatively postponed until July 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and planned to take place outdoors with social distancing measures in place. School board members decided during a special meeting in June to host a virtual graduation ceremony, citing recent spikes in covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington Counties.

As of Thursday, 222 of the district's 302 graduating seniors had signed up to participate in the ceremony, according to Vice Principal Ross White. Some students are already in the military, enrolled in college, on vacation or have jobs outside the area, Lindley said.

Payton Headley and her family drove from Fort Smith, where they moved since school ended, to be filmed for the virtual program.

Her mother, Paige Headley, said that students in Payton's class missed out on a lot, but her family is thankful they got to celebrate in some way and have some closure. They are ready to move on, she said