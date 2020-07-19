Sign in
Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

July 7

• Devonna Rae Main, 27, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Wayland Anthony Northcott, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

July 8

• Dakota Cheyenne Buckaloo, 22, cited in connection with theft of motor fuel.

• Artis Lee DeBoer, 25, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Richard Wesley Mckeever, 43, arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Mandi Rae Todd, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Samantha Louise Gorman, 52, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Sean Eugene Gifford, 41, arrested in connection with operation of a motor vehicle during period of suspension or revocation.

July 9

• Frances Louise Lane, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Deven Thomas Keech, 19, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; failure to appear.

• David Benjamin Pinsky, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lola Ann Miller, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Gary Dale Vaughn, 49, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Adam Douglas Rivera, 38, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

July 10

• Gregory Christopher Mollica, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kimberly Upton, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jeremy Thomas Falkner, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Keith Alan Megehee, 38, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possessing instruments of crime; possession of forgery device; financial identity fraud -- non financial identity fraud; forgery; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Matthew Alan Brahm, 36, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possessing instruments of crime; possession of forgery device; financial identity fraud -- non financial identity fraud; forgery; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Samanthny Nicole Amaral, 29, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possessing instruments of crime; possession of forgery device; financial identity fraud -- non financial identity fraud; forgery; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Dianna Cruz, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Martin Chavez-Reyes, 48, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Delmar Alon Jones, 37, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant (Ohio Department of Rehab and Corrections); possession of a controlled substance.

July 11

• Scott Duane Brown, 53, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

July 12

• Alexus Ranae Herling, 21, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening x2; harassment; harassing communications.

• Alexus Ranae Herling, 21, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Jessie Lee Farris, 32, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

