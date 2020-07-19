Dustin's Dream is hosting a beef raffle fundraiser for the Dustin Chamberlain Memorial Foundation.

The locally sourced beef is raised by Shwerin Farms and will be a heifer weighing approximately 900 pounds. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25.

The drawing will take place on Aug. 1. The beef will be processed in August and ready to pick up in September.

Tickets can be purchased online or by emailing [email protected]

Dustin's Dream honors the life of Dustin Chamberlain by conducting international medical mission trips, providing scholarships for students entering the field of health care and partnering with like-minded organizations to improve the welfare of at-risk families both locally and internationally. More information is available at dustinsdream.net.