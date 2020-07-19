Main Street Siloam Springs' major fundraiser, The Main Event, will be held virtually on July 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Main Event will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. from John Brown University, according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator. People can watch the event via Facebook Live and Event.Gives, Trinidad said. All proceeds from the event will benefit downtown revitalization efforts through the work of Main Street Siloam Springs, Trinidad said.

"Though we wish the circumstances were different, we are looking forward to sharing Main Street's story with our community," Trinidad said. "This is a great opportunity for our community to learn what Main Street Siloam Springs does for our historic downtown."

Special guests will also discuss in pre-recorded interviews their stories of how Main Street Siloam Springs has impacted their lives throughout the broadcast, according to an email from Main Street Siloam Springs.

During the event Main Street Siloam Springs will announce the winner of the 2019 Volunteer of the Year award, Trinidad said. At this time Main Street is not sure if they will present the award live at the Main Event or pre-record an interview with the winner, Trinidad said.

Tickets will be $65 each and can be purchased at mainstreetsiloam.org. Tickets are not required to watch the Main Event online, but they do include some special perks to help enjoy the evening, Trinidad said.

The perks include a $15 gift card which can be used at Cafe on Broadway, Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria, Park House Kitchen + Bar, Pour Jon's, 28 Springs, Tintos and Tapas or Ziggywurst, a delivery of Pure Joy Ice Cream and entry in a drawing for a prize package offered by the co-headlining sponsor Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs, Trinidad said. The winner will be announced during the live event, Trinidad said.

A silent auction will run from July 17 to July 24 and a live auction during the night of the Main Event, Trinidad said.

Bidders will be able to bid and purchase items for both auctions on Event.Gives/mainevent2020 by creating an account, viewing the items up for bid and then bidding on the items, Trinidad said. Items for both auctions will be viewable on July 17, Trinidad said.