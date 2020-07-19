Robert Wayne Barber

Robert Wayne Barber, 55, of Gentry, Ark., died July 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 17, 1965, in Manila, Ark., to Robert Barber and Willie Hawkins Barber. He had worked several jobs including for Black and Decker before his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and all sports, especially Alabama Crimson Tide, the Celtics, Duke University and the Patriots.

He is survived by five daughters, Jamie Barber of Tahlequah, Okla., Michelle Walker and husband Garrick of Grove, Okla., Christina Barber, Mandy Barber and Kelsey Barber, all of Gentry; one brother, Anthony Ditto of Siloam Springs, Ark.; one sister, Janet James and husband Jason of Highfill, Ark.; and five grandchildrenr.

Graveside services were July 17, 2020, at Gentry Cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Carlos Enrique Caballeros

Carlos Enrique Caballeros, 83, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 12, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 14, 1937, in Guatemala to Jose Caballeros-Sosa and Concepcion Urrutia.

Burial will take place at a later date in Guatemala by the family.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrompyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald 'Ron' Lee Davis

Ronald "Ron" Lee Davis, 62, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 26, 1958, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Bill and Grace Davis. He married Mary Ann Grayson on Sept. 10, 1983, and owned and operated Davis Trucking Company. Allens Canning employed him in his early years and he was currently employed by Simmons Pet Food. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and going to his kids' and grandkids' sporting events.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda DeMoss.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; sons, Jimmy Davis of Siloam Springs, and Kyle Davis and wife Cheyene of Colcord, Okla.; daughters, Tracie McEachern and husband Andrew of Siloam Springs, Brenda Davis of Siloam Springs, Stacy Fullerton and husband Jeremy of Siloam Springs, and Janie Guinn and husband Luke of Westville, Okla.; stepdaughter, Kerri Gourd of Tahlequah, Okla.; his parents of Siloam Springs; brothers, Roger Davis of Siloam Springs and Rodney Davis of Colcord, Okla.; sisters, Karen Sisney of Siloam Springs and Sandy Scott; several grandchildren; and great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Visitation will be limited to 150 at a time and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Siloam Springs. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery in Siloam Springs. At the funeral service guests will be limited to 220 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Mickel Eugene 'Mike' Ewing

Mickel Eugene "Mike" Ewing, 60, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 23, 1959, in Boise City, Okla., to Frank and Gertrude (Rich) Ewing. He worked for the City of Bentonville, Ark. He loved to carve wood, to make and sharpen knives, hunt for arrowheads and find morel mushrooms.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ella Baldonado, Tina Baldonado and Twila Oxford; and brothers, Frank Ewing Jr, Sandy Ewing and Billy Ewing.

He is survived by sisters, Jessie Japhet of Lamar, Colo., Sue Hogan of Garfield, Ark., Alice Rich of Decatur, Ark., Joyce Williams of Wichita, Kan., and Doris Oxford of Garfield, Ark.; and brothers, James Ewing of Ponca City, Okla., and Gary Ewing of Garfield, Ark.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Leonard Joel Farris

Leonard Joel Farris, 65, formerly of Colcord, Okla., died July 12, 2020, at his home in Chelsea, Okla.

He was born Aug. 29, 1954, in Melber, Ky., to Henry William Farris and Mary Leota Crouch Farris. He married Patricia Ann Clark on April 22, 1977. He was a cabinet maker by trade and a minister of the Free Holiness denomination and was a member of the Trinity Holiness Church in Chelsea, Okla. He enjoyed gardening, farming, cattle, fishing, hunting and loved music, especially playing his guitar.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Ryan Farris.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Farris of the home; five sons, David Farris and wife Holly of Jay, Okla., Jeffrey Farris and wife Melissa of Blue Jacket, Okla., Derek Farris and wife Callie of Grandfield, Okla., Zachary Farris and wife Lashonda of Chelsea, Okla., and Jared Farris and wife Diana of Vancleave, Miss.; two daughters, Latasha Moore and husband Aaron , and Kaycie Farris, all of Chelsea, Okla.; three brothers, Paul Farris of Sallisaw, Okla., Leroy Farris of Bunch, Okla., and Arbrie Farris of Marble City, Okla.; two sisters, Freda Hunter and Marilyn Downing, both of Marble City; and 18 grandchildren.

Funeral services were July 16 at First Assembly of God in Jay, Okla., with Gerald Anderson and Kenton Rowe officiating. Burial was at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City, Ark., with Dan Roberts officiating.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Ricky Joe Greer

Ricky Joe Greer, 65, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 28, 1954, in Butler, Mo., to Louis Dean Greer and Mary Ann Green-Greer. He served honorably for the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked as a welder throughout his life and enjoyed junkin' in his spare time.

He is survived by his brother, Randal Greer of Siloam Springs; Aunt Reeda Rush; cousin, Jamie Pimentel; three nephews; and two nieces.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date for burial at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Frederick Lee Hubbard III

Frederick Lee Hubbard III, 39, of Gentry, Ark., died July 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 5, 1980, in Bentonville, Ark., to Frederick Hubbard Jr. and Linda Reed Wilbur. He married Cassy Tate on April 27, 2018. He attended the God's Lighthouse church, loved the outdoors, enjoyed working on motors, and loved animals, especially his dog Kalli.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

He is survived by his wife; his mother, Linda Wilbur and husband Gary of Rogers, Ark.; a sister, Taisy Haskins and husband Richard of Gentry; and three stepchildren, Michael Rust and Emily Rust both of Rogers, Ark., and Brooke Rust of Watts, Okla.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Coffelt Cemetery in Vaughn, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Dale Reed

Thomas Dale Reed, 85, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died July 16, 2020, at his daughter's home.

He was born on Oct. 12, 1934, in Eminence, Mo., to Thomas Marion Reed and Varde Nique Wilkerson Reed. He was a machinist working many years for the Waukesha Cutting Tools Company. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking and had coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball for many years in Siloam Springs, Ark., including being President of the Siloam Springs Little League Association.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by one son, Joe Reed and wife Rhonda of West Siloam Springs; two daughters, Terri Long and husband Dean of Siloam Springs and Susan Ruede of Siloam Springs; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July, 20, 2020, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Per the Arkansas Governor's mandate, guests will be required to wear a mask.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.