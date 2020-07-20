Whether the requirement comes from a state mandate, a local policy or both, students in Siloam Springs will likely be wearing face masks when school resumes in August.

School administrators are working on a policy to require face masks, Superintendent Jody Wiggins told school board members during Tuesday's meeting. They hope to present the policy at the next school board meeting, either at a special meeting later this month or at the regular meeting in August.

On Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a statewide mandate requiring Arkansans to wear face coverings in all public places where physical distancing is not possible, which will go into effect Monday, according to a report in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Children younger than 10, people with a medical condition or disability, and athletes, are among those excluded from the mandate, the report states.

On Thursday, Wiggins said the governor's mandate supports the school board's decision to move forward with a policy requiring masks.

Earlier in the summer, the school district sent out a letter stating they would follow the guidance of the Arkansas Department of Health and Department of Education strongly recommending face masks when students return to school, Wiggins said Tuesday. Since then, the pandemic seems to have gotten worse and multiple school districts and municipalities across the state have passed policies and ordinances requiring face masks, he said.

Wiggins said the school district is currently requiring summer employees to wear face masks and he believes the right thing to do is require them when school resumes.

"I am fairly convinced there is no necessarily right or wrong answer on this and I think that either way we go, whether we require them or we recommend them, we are going to have people upset with us," Wiggins said. "In that situation, I feel like as superintendent, I need to come down on the side of the safety and security of our staff and our students, so I believe it is in our best interest as a school district to come up with a policy to require face masks for students and staff members when we return on Aug. 24."

School administrators are looking at other examples and consulting with the school's attorney, Wiggins said. They plan to build some exceptions for medical issues into the policy, he said. He also asked school board members for input.

Brian Lamb, school board president, acknowledged requiring face masks will be tough on students and teachers.

"I don't think the recommendation of wearing them is going to be strong enough for safety involved and I think its going to need to be a requirement," Lamb said. "In the business sector it's required. Like you said, for the safety of everybody at least for now."

Lamb asked if the policy could be rescinded in the future and Wiggins said it could be rescinded at any given time.

School board member Connie Matchell asked if the district will be supplying masks. The district has already ordered three cloth face masks for every student and staff members and have also included face masks on school supply lists for parents, Wiggins said.

"We will supply some and the expectation will be students will be provided with masks in addition," he said.

The district has also ordered clear face shields for teaching situations where face masks are not ideal, Wiggins said. He gave examples of teachers working to teach phonics in the lower grades, speech therapy work, or teachers working with students who read lips.