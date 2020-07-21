Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Tuesday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

The state Health Department recorded 728 new cases of covid-19 on Tuesday, while the pandemic’s death toll in Arkansas rose by 11, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

The new infections brought the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 34,655, according to a state website. A total of 374 people have died as a result of the virus.

Seven counties reported more than 20 new cases, with Pulaski County leading at 110. Washington County had the second-highest number of new cases, with 62, followed by Crawford County with 46, Benton County with 45, Sebastian County with 30, Jefferson County with 29 and Saline County with 24, the governor said.

Hutchinson also said that of the new infections, 606 were community cases while 122 were reportedly from correctional facilities.

Hospitalizations increased by 17 to 488. Interim Health Department Secretary Jose Romero said one fewer person was on a ventilator, dropping that total to 110.

Reporting on six of the 11 additional deaths was delayed and did not necessarily occur over the past 24 hours, Hutchinson said.

According to Romero 6,998 cases were active.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 33,927 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 363.

Check back to watch the live video.

