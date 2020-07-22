Sign in
Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

July 13

• Andrew Charles Rochier IV, 29, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Kimberly Upton, 26, cited in connection with theft of property; littering and commercial littering.

• Kourtnie Danae Rheam, 31, cited in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; failure to appear.

July 14

• Colten Bronc Dale, 19, cited in connection with assault - third degree.

• Carl Eugene Brobeck, 31, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension DWI.

• Brandon Jay Cox, 33, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Raven Elizabeth Rosone, 30, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Brittney Derae Self, 30, cited in connection with shoplifting.

July 15

• Kimberly Upton, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 20, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Casey Renae Harvey, cited in connection with shoplifting.

July 16

• Justin Danny Lour, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Linda Jane Woltman, 29, arrested in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to test; driving or boating while intoxicated; furnishing prohibited articles; possession of a controlled substance.

• Waylon J. Whiteley, 40, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Travis Lee Johnston, 54, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dennis Allen Toft, 32, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• John Archie Gamer II, 59, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

July 17

• Dallas Edward Stanfill, 22, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possession of drug paraphernalia; fail to yield (stop sign); improper use of evidences of registration; inadequate insurance in an accident; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

July 18

• Brett James Gillum, 23, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Ryan Adam Benge, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

July 19

• Juan Manuel Arriaga-Lopez, 52, cited in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no driver's license; criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Whitney Nicole Mullins, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

