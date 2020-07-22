July 13
• Andrew Charles Rochier IV, 29, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Kimberly Upton, 26, cited in connection with theft of property; littering and commercial littering.
• Kourtnie Danae Rheam, 31, cited in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; failure to appear.
July 14
• Colten Bronc Dale, 19, cited in connection with assault - third degree.
• Carl Eugene Brobeck, 31, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension DWI.
• Brandon Jay Cox, 33, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Raven Elizabeth Rosone, 30, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Brittney Derae Self, 30, cited in connection with shoplifting.
July 15
• Kimberly Upton, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 20, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Casey Renae Harvey, cited in connection with shoplifting.
July 16
• Justin Danny Lour, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Linda Jane Woltman, 29, arrested in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to test; driving or boating while intoxicated; furnishing prohibited articles; possession of a controlled substance.
• Waylon J. Whiteley, 40, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Travis Lee Johnston, 54, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Dennis Allen Toft, 32, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• John Archie Gamer II, 59, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
July 17
• Dallas Edward Stanfill, 22, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possession of drug paraphernalia; fail to yield (stop sign); improper use of evidences of registration; inadequate insurance in an accident; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
July 18
• Brett James Gillum, 23, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
• Ryan Adam Benge, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
July 19
• Juan Manuel Arriaga-Lopez, 52, cited in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no driver's license; criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Whitney Nicole Mullins, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.