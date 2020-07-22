Photo Submitted Mentors Leslie and Jeff Bland (left), chat virtually with their "little" Jaxon virtually. Sgt Jeff Bland is part of Big Brothers Big Sisters NWA's pilot program in Siloam Springs Bigs with Badges which pairs police officers and fire fighters with vulnerable children to serve as their mentors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas (BBBSNWA) Siloam Springs is launching Siloam Stronger Together to raise money to stay afloat and work with children needing a mentor.

The organization has been hit hard by the economic crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a press release issued by Jennifer Janda, community engagement manager for BBBSNWA. The Siloam Springs location is expecting a 40 percent decrease in funds because they are unable to host their annual Crawfish Boil due to the pandemic. In response to this the organization has launched Siloam Stronger Together, Janda said.

The goal is to raise $15,000 by July 30 in order for BBBSNWA Siloam Springs location to maintain their mentoring programs and provide ongoing support to vulnerable youth in the community, Janda said. Anybody can donate by texting SILOAM to 44-321 or at www.bbbsnwa.org/donate. Anybody who donates $50 or more will receive a Siloam Stronger Together T-shirt designed by TC Screen Printing, Janda said.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters focuses on a child's potential, and the role adults have to help children achieve their best possible futures," Janda said.

BBBSNWA Siloam Springs serves 75 families in the community, according to Program Manager Katelyn Coon. The center also has 30 families with children who have not been matched with a big brother or big sister, she said.

The organization is still serving families despite the coronavirus pandemic, Coon said. The center is presently working on a virtual program to allow mentors to spend time with their assigned child also known as a "little," she said.

BBBSNWA has two programs they run, Coon said. One is the community-based program where mentors take their "little" to events and hang out with them, Coon said. The second program is the site program where mentors come to schools and have lunch with their "littles," she said.

The Siloam Springs location is also piloting a new program called Bigs with Badges where "littles" are paired with police officers and firefighters. The Siloam Springs Police Department has two of its officers, Sgt. Jeff Bland and Officer Josh Fritz in the program. Captains Chad Fugate and Jeff Grass of the Siloam Springs Fire Department are also part of Bigs with Badges serving as mentors to children.

"We are doing the best we can keeping up with serving the 'littles,'" Coon said. "We are working hard to transition in the time that we are in."