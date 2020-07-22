City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Mayor John Mark Turner issued a joint statement on the city's website regarding the governor's order on wearing face coverings.

On Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson issued Executive Order 20-43 requiring citizens to wear face coverings at indoor and outdoor events where they will be in contact with non-family or household members and six feet of social distancing cannot be accommodated, according to the executive order. The statement issued by Siloam Springs' top officials reflects the city's position on the order, according to the post.

Patterson and Turner are encouraging all citizens and businesses to follow the governor's mandate so they can protect themselves and members of their family, the post states.

The two also ask individuals not to call the police on an individual if the only violation is not wearing a mask, the post states. They say the executive order contains a number of exemptions from wearing a mask and assumptions should not be made about why another person is not wearing a face mask, the post states.

Yet business owners do have the right to require people to wear masks before entering their establishment, unless the person falls into the one of the exemption categories, the post states. In the event a person causes a disturbance or refuses to leave a business after being refused service police officers should be contacted, the post states.

Patterson and Turner remind everyone the point of the mask is not necessarily to protect the person wearing it but to protect those the person comes in contact with, the post states.

"We can all agree that these are difficult times, and we can also agree that after this pandemic is over, we'll still be neighbors," Patterson and Turner said. "Let us all remember to be kind to one another, have patience, and remain calm."