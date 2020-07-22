City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Mayor John Mark Turner issued a joint statement on the city's website regarding the governor's order on wearing face coverings.
City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Mayor John Mark Turner issued a joint statement concerning the governor’s mandate for Arkansas citizens to wear a face covering. Below is the statement made by the city’s highest ranking officials:
To the Residents of Siloam Springs,
As most of you probably know, Governor Hutchinson has issued Executive Order 20-43 which mandates that everyone in Arkansas wear a face covering over the mouth and nose in all indoor and outdoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and distancing of six (6) feet or more cannot be maintained. This goes into effect today, July 20, 2020. The Executive Order includes a number of exemptions and a copy of the order can be accessed using the link below.
https://governor.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/executiveOrders/EO_20-43.pdf
As stated above, there are a number of exemptions from the mask wearing order of the Governor. For this reason, we are asking you to please refrain from calling the police if the only violation is a lack of wearing a face covering in public. Assumptions should not be made about why another person is not wearing a face covering. It may very well be that the individual has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering.
Our Police officers will respond to complaints of persons who are causing a scene or refusing to leave a business. Businesses and other entities have every right to require a mask before entering their facility unless they meet one of the exemptions. If an individual is refused service or entry and causes a disturbance, they may be subject to criminal penalties. In the event this occurs, please call the Police Department at either the non-emergency number, 479-524-4118, or the emergency number, 911, depending upon the situation.
We encourage our citizens and businesses to follow the Governor’s Executive Order so that you are protecting yourself, your family, and others in our community. These are trying times and we all need to be mindful of others and work together to get through this pandemic. Please remember that the point of wearing a face covering is not necessarily to protect yourself, but rather to protect those who you may come in contact with, in case you are asymptomatic.
We can all agree that these are difficult times, and we can also agree that after this pandemic is over, we’ll still be neighbors. Let us all remember to be kind to one another, have patience, and remain calm. Siloam Springs is a wonderful community, and while we as individuals may have different opinions on various issues, like the wearing of a face covering, we need to work together to keep Siloam Springs the wonderful community that it is.
Sincerely
John Mark Turner, Mayor
Phillip Patterson, City Administrator