The Civitan Club of Siloam Springs will join clubs across the world to give back during an international day of service hosted by Civitan International on July 25. The Siloam Springs Civitan club has chosen to host a Beach Bash party for emoployees at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

On July 25, Civitan Clubs from all over the world will give back to members of their community.

"Our local club would like to recognize and thank the SSNRC employees for the dedication and service to the residents at SSRNC during the covid-19 situation," said Doris Henderson, president of Civitan of Siloam Springs. "We want to show our appreciation to those people who work tirelessly to help others every day as part of their jobs."

The event will take place in the middle of the Civitan International Virtual Convention. In late May, Civitan International announced the cancellation of their annual gathering. Traditionally, Civitans attending the international convention complete a service project benefiting a nonprofit organization in the city hosting the large event. Since this year's convention was canceled, the parent organization initiated an international day of service to unite its members through service.

Siloam Springs Civitan Club is excited to take part in this international project and to give back to the SSNRC staff and to show our appreciation to them as they continue to provide care for the residents at SSNRC.

For more information on how to be a part of the Civitan Club of Siloam Springs or how to join the club for upcoming meetings and projects, contact Doris Henderson at [email protected] You can also like and follow the Siloam Springs Civitan Club Facebook Page.

Siloam Springs Civitan Club meets at noon on the first and third Thursday of each month at the Generation's Bank Conference Room.