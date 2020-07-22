UCA announces spring 2020 scholars

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas has announced the Dean's List and Presidential Scholars for the spring 2020 semester. Those named to the President's list from Siloam Springs are:

Esther G. Bapple, Kyle M. Comiskey, Haylee B. Hawbaker, Hannah K. Headrick, Chandler L. Losh, Caleb A. Peters, Ellen E. Scarbrough and Erica N. Springer.

Annabelle C. Van Asche was named to the Dean's List.

Recognition on the Dean's List or as a Presidential Scholar is based on grades earned during each semester of the regular academic year.

Eligibility on the Dean's List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a Presidential Scholar.

A-State announces list of spring 2020 graduating students

JONESBORO – Arkansas State University has released the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Spring Commencement.

While the degree conferral date was May 16, the Spring Commencement ceremony was postponed to Saturday, Aug. 8, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kendra Knoner of Siloam Springs received her degree in Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership and Madison Alan Montgomery of Siloam Springs received her Bachelor of Science, Finance degree.

The university awarded diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, and Sciences and Mathematics, along with Undergraduate Studies.

Graduates with a perfect 4.0 GPA are designated Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 are Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 are Cum Laude.

"Arkansas State University educates leaders, enhances intellectual growth and enriches lives."

Rogers State University Announces President's and Dean's Honor Roll Recipients

CLARMORE, Okla. -- Rogers State University announced its President's and Dean's Honor Rolls for the spring 2020 semester.

Audrey Maxwell was named to the President's Honor Roll and Brooklyn Buckminster and John Cook were named to the Dean's Honor Roll.

To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average.

Courses graded with an "I," "N," and "P" are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.