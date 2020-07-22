50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Dr. James D. Huskins of Siloam Springs was one of 13 Arkansas physicians attending a postgraduate course in coronary care conducted at the University of Arkansas Medical Center.

Similar courses were being offered once each month as part of the continuing education program at the Medical Center. The course was supported by a grant from the Arkansas Regional Medical Program.

Dr. Jack L. Davis, instructor in medicine and director of the coronary care program at UAMC, said that the one week course emphasizes new approaches to diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases. Sessions included classroom discussions and laboratory studies and observation in the coronary care unit.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

The 1995 Renegades 13-14-year-old softball team posted a perfect 10-0 regular season record before going on to win the league tournament. The team then took home second place in the A Division of the District Tournament in Van Buren. Members of the team pictured were: Jackie Smith, Megan Busch, Shelly Azzarito, Courtney Walters, Tiffany Meehan, Rassanda Goedecke, Kristin Frase, Kelly Hurt, Amber Owens, Ashley Walters, Ivy Chuculate, with Ronnie Owens (coach), Greg Walters (coach). Team members who played in the district and state tournaments were: India Lewis, Lissa Bell, Amanda Lunney, Kristy Lawson, Amy Pendergrass.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Former Siloam Springs standout Jacob Gill was hired as a varsity football coach for the Panthers to coach the secondary.

Gill, a 2005 graduate, played at Siloam Springs from 2002-2004 but missed his entire senior year because of a concussion that left him sidelined.

"(Gill's) senior year was my first year here and he couldn't play, but what I remember is he helped out as a coach during that year," said Panthers head coach Bryan Ross.

Gill was hired to focus on the safeties in the secondary while new coach Chuck Jones would work with defensive backs.

Gill also was to coach eighth grade football along with assisting in softball during the spring.

Following his playing career at Siloam Springs, Gill played baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan., where he was a multiple All-Conference pick. He also had a stint playing in a wood bat league in Niagra Falls, N.Y.