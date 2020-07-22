File Photo This raft was stuck at the top of the second waterfall, but just as it started to move again all the passengers had to jump back in it. They are seen here at the end of their tiny plummet.

The Siloam Springs Kayak Park closed to the public Monday, according to a post on the city's website.

City officials closed the kayak park, located on the Illinois River, until further notice because of Executive Order 20-43, issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Thursday of last week, the post states. The executive order took effect Monday.

The executive order requires face coverings where social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained. Due to the nature of the recreation offered at the kayak park, operating the facility and keeping compliant with the mandate would be exceptionally challenging, the post states.

As of Monday, the city had no plans to close the Family Aquatic Center or the splash pad at Memorial Park, according to Communications Manager Holland Hayden. These facilities have the dedicated staff to ensure mask wearing and social distancing, Hayden said. City parks and picnic areas will also remain open, Hayden said.

The city will continue to evaluate the situation and will monitor coronavirus information closely, the post states.