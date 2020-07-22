Even though it faced some unique challenges this year, the 62nd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo was able to successfully move forward.

The rodeo was rescheduled from June to July 16, 17 and 18 because of the covid-19 pandemic, and took place with social distancing requirements in effect.

Kari Hutchins, Siloam Springs Riding Club secretary, estimated that more than 5,600 spectators attended over the course of the three-day event, about the average for most years, and 384 contestants participated in the rodeo. The Arkansas Department of Health allowed 2,200 spectators per night, so the numbers fell within the requirements, she said.

Spectators were asked to take precautions such as wearing masks until they were seated and sitting every other row, according to a social media post by the riding club. Certain events, such as the street dance, parade and special kids rodeo were canceled, and the Siloam Springs Riding Club turned concessions over to local vendors.

"I think it was honestly one of the better years we had," said Hutchins. "Our gates did great, having concession outsources was a huge relief for us and still a moneymaker, it was just a big help having good honest people working for you and volunteering for you."

Because many rodeos have been canceled across the country, including the Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale and the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith, the Siloam Springs Rodeo drew some athletes who usually compete in larger circuits such as the Nationals Finals Rodeo (NFR) and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), including ropers Coleman Proctor and Billy Jack Saebens, and barrel racer Ivy Saebens, Hutchins said.

The rodeo also drew competitors from a wider area, including one competitor from Winslow, Ariz., and another from Australia, she said.

The Siloam Springs Rodeo is sanctioned by the American Cowboys Rodeo Association (ARCA), Cowboys Regional Rodeo Association (CRRA) and Arkansas Rodeo Association.