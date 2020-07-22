Simmons Foods recently announced the M. H. "Bill" Simmons Scholarship awarded just over $100,000 in scholarships to recipients for the 2020 program year. This brings the total educational assistance provided over the history of the program to more than $1.2 million.

Six of this year's 55 recipients attended Siloam Springs High School. The other recipients include students in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas, Southwest Missouri, Emporia, Kan., and other areas where Simmons operates.

The M.H. "Bill" Simmons Memorial Scholarship was established by Mark Simmons in 1979 in the name of his late father and founder of the Simmons organization. The program was created to assist in the educational endeavors of the children of Simmons team members and growers, specifically graduating seniors who are pursuing a vocational, technical or college degree program. Over 1,100 students have received grants through the program since it began.

"One of our Simmons' values, Take Action reads, in part, 'we expect more of ourselves, our teams and our processes as we prepare our company for the future,'" said Mark Simmons, Board Chairman. "These 55 students have shown they expect more of themselves through their achievements. We are excited to see what they accomplish next and we are proud to make a worthwhile investment in our shared future."