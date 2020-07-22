Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Mike Mertens, Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators assistant executive director, surprises Ross White, Siloam Springs High School vice principal, on Monday with an award naming White Administrator of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Career and Technical Education Administrators (AACTEA).

Ross White, vice principal of Siloam Springs High School, was surprised with an award naming him 2020 Arkansas Career and Technical Administrator of the Year on Monday.

School administrators were gathered at Southside Elementary School for their annual administrative team meeting. When the administrators broke for lunch, Mike Mertens, assistant executive director for the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, presented the award to White in front of family and colleagues.

Mertens said the AAEA has 12 constituent groups, including the Arkansas Association of Career and Technical Education Administrators (AACTEA). Each year, the AACTEA takes nominations for the administrator of the year from school administrators, teachers, parents and community leaders, Mertens said. The nominees go through a vetting and application process and are scored on a rubric by a panel of practitioners.

Every panel member ranked White as their number one choice, Mertens said. Recommendation letters for White described him as a "guiding force in the development of some of our most innovative programs," "someone who is willing to do work that is often overlooked," and stated that White is active in state, regional and national organizations, Mertens said. White was also described as "dedicated, honest, ethical, a leader and a loving father," he said.

"Ross is an outstanding young administrator," said Superintendent Jody Wiggins. "He's got a focus on career and technical education, he is fantastic at building partnerships with our community as far as industry and manufacturers, and has a real connection to our business community and our kids, and does a great job for us connecting what we are doing in our high school to our manufacturers and industry base here in Siloam Springs."

White has served as the district's vocational program coordinator for the past three years. He received the additional title of assistant principal in 2018 and was promoted to vice principal this year. Before coming to Siloam Springs, White served as a marketing and business teacher for 10 years in the Alma School District.

"It's quite an honor," White said. "I consider myself very fortunate to work in a great district that provides great opportunities, but at the same time, my colleagues around the state and our network that we have of career and technical administrators, we all work hard and do great things for our students and our schools, so to be considered the administrator of the year is an honor and something that is shared in my opinion by all CTE administrators. We all work very hard for our programs and our students."

White said some of his biggest accomplishments in Siloam Springs include starting three new programs of career and technical study, including a marketing program and program for registered medical assistants, the first of its kind in the state; receiving grants for state funding; adjusting the agricultural programs; and expanding the audio, video and film program.

The high school's career and technical program has seen tremendous growth in recent years, with an average of 70 to 80 percent of the graduating class completing a CTE program, White said. He credited teachers for being willing to step up and try new and innovative programs, and for building relationships with students and recruiting them into the programs.

White also credited the school district's leadership for his success.

"It's easy to do great things when you have support from your school board and administration," he said.