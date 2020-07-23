Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Thursday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas saw 1,008 new cases of covid-19 among its nonincarcerated population Thursday, state officials said, marking a new daily record. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the jump was due in part to delayed reporting on some cases from Wednesday.

Six more Arkansans died of the virus, bringing the toll to 386, according to the governor. Six more were hospitalized, bringing the total to 480.

Check back for further information.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 35,246 Thursday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 380.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzXuUXmtGcY]