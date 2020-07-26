What made you decide to run for city board?

I never had any desire to be in the political ring until I saw what occurred during the tornado last October. I asked the city some questions and their answers did not satisfy me. I started investigating the issue of why some of the early warning sirens did not go off. When I checked into it and did some FOIA requests, I discovered we also had no dispatch coverage in the police department on the night of the tornado.

I also felt that when we sold the bicycle shop to Phat Tire we gave it away. We sold it at a price based on a two-year-old appraisal. I felt the city could have gotten a recent appraisal and given more opportunities for people to bid on it. These are just a few things I came across. The residents of Siloam Springs have no idea what is happening with their tax dollars or the way it's being spent. The city has no fiscal responsibility.

What separates you from the other candidates?

It seems that I am more outspoken than them. I am not familiar with their abilities. I have a broad base of common sense and a background in dealing with the public. I don't think it is right for a resident to go to a city council meeting to present their complaints. There should be different avenues for them to present themselves and for the city to listen to them.

How do you see the state of Siloam Springs and how do you plan to make it better?

I would prefer to communicate in person with all of the constituents and welcome their comments on other platforms. I wouldn't require them to attend meetings to express their concern.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

My family moved here in 1947. I lived here for 26 years except for a short stint in Tulsa. When I worked for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, we lived in Locust Grove, Okla. When I was with Walmart I worked in different stores in the nation and finally in the home office in Bentonville. We moved back to Siloam Springs from Bentonville in 2004. I would say I've been here in the neighborhood of 42 years.

Do you have a family?

I am married to my wife Teresa and I have three sons, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

What is your profession?

I am retired. I spent 45 years in law enforcement. I went to work for the Siloam Springs Police Department in 1969. I was there for a year and a half. Then I worked for the same amount of time at the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In late 1972, I got a job working with the Oklahoma Highway patrol. I worked there until 1984. After retiring from OHP, I went to work for Walmart in loss prevention management until 2004. After being retired for six months I went to work for the Cherokee Nation in security management. I retired from that position in 2012.

Do you have any hobbies?

I love to fish. It is my main hobby. I also watch football occasionally and spend time on Facebook.

Do you volunteer at any civic organizations?

I do not.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I would like to add my educational background. I attended schools in Siloam Springs from first to 12th grade; Northeastern A&M in Miami Okla; Rogers State University in Claremore, Okla; Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla; and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. I have degrees in criminal justice and psychology.