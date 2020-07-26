What made you decide to seek another term?

The biggest reason is I participated in the board setting goals for 2021-2022. As I look forward, I want to see the city progress and I want to make sure those goals are completed. The reason I am running is to complete these goals and support them. I also want to keep the historical integrity of Sager Creek intact.

What do you feel you have accomplished during your time on the board?

I think the one thing I've accomplished is tied to the quality of life. I have helped to bring about the amphitheater; the new library and Memorial Park. I was on the board that approved the purchase of the land the high school sits on. We've done a lot of infrastructure such as the police station and the fire substation on Country Club Road. We have built a lot of trails. City Lake is one of our accomplishments. One of the first projects I worked on was the wastewater treatment plant upgrades. We are now upgrading the water treatment plant.

What do you seek to accomplish if reelected?

My goals are, I want to see Sager Creek quality come back. I would also like to increase job opportunities by encouraging new businesses to come to Siloam Springs. I am big on tech companies. I am always looking for ways to increase revenue for the city. I would like to focus on housing opportunities. I would also like to see the city expand ways to engage citizens in community involvement. What do you need from your city?

How long have you served on the city board?

There was a FOYA request from a previous opponent running for the city board. The city responded that I had served for about 15 to 19 years. I am not sure of the exact number of years. I also served on the planning commission for seven years.

What is your occupation outside of city government?

Right now I am co-owner and clinic manager of a chiropractic clinic. I also have extensive experience in real estate.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

We've lived here for 30 years. I have a deep passion for Siloam Springs. This is where I want to be.

Do you have a family?

I have two children. My son is a doctor in Rogers and my daughter is a project specialist for the dean of the College of Education at the University of Arkansas.

Do you have any hobbies?

I like to read, walk and garden. I love the water at Beaver Lake.

Are you part of any civic organizations?

I belong to the chamber of commerce and support main street. I am also a part of Tailwaggers, the museum and Siloam Springs Center of the Arts and served as a board member of Sager Creek Arts Center. I am also part of the Friends of the Library and support them in all of their fundraising activities.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I would like to start off by saying this year all three at-large positions are up for re-election. At-large city directors represent all citizens of Siloam Springs and not just those who are part of a particular ward. Every citizen who votes can vote for all three positions regardless of what ward they live in. I would say that I am a proven leader and my record will show that. I make my decisions through reasoning and common sense and I want to be the advocate and voice for our people.