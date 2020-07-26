The city board voted unanimously to approve amendments to City Administrator Phillip Patterson's contract during Tuesday's board meeting.

The directors entered into executive session for 20 minutes to discuss amending the severance and termination poritions of the contract, according to City Director Bob Coleman. After executive session ended, Coleman proposed voting on the amendments to the contract.

The only real change to the contract was that if Patterson is terminated without cause he would receive 12 months of severance pay and benefits instead of six months, which the original contract states, according to the proposed amendment to the contract emailed by City Clerk Renea Ellis.

If Patterson is terminated with cause then he would not be eligible for anything. Cause is defined as gross incompetence; misuse of city funds or property; acceptance of bribes; assault on a city employee or citizen; fraudulent conduct; conviction or pleading no contest to felony offenses; etc., the amendment states.

"Most of these are protected by federal mandate anyway and we are just including them as an amendment to that employment agreement," Coleman said.

Coleman also said there is nothing in this new amendment that prevents the board from hiring and firing the city administrator at will. The amendments will bring Patterson's contract in line with the model agreement provided by the International City Management Association, Coleman said.

Coleman said wanted to make the motion and get it passed before the elections in August.

Other business discussed by the city board included:

Consent agenda items

• Approving the workshop minutes of July 7.

• Approving the minutes of the city board meeting on July 7.

• Approving the Mutual Aid Agreement with the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA).

• Approving an amendment to the Makerspace Agreement with the chamber of commerce.

• Approving Resolution 37-20 setting a hearing date for the annexation of city enclaves to Aug. 18.

• Approving Resolution 38-20 concerning the final plat development permit for the 2200 block of North Hico Street.

Regularly scheduled items

• Placing Ordinance 20-18 regarding the rezoning of the 700 to 1000 block of Highway 16 South from R-2 (Roadway Commercial) to P-D (Planned Development) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-19 concerning the annexation of 53.63 acres of the 23000 block of Lawlis Road.

Staff reports

• Ordinance introduction regarding the annexation of Enclave A-E./Ordinance 20-20; Ordinance 20-21; Ordinance 20-22; Ordinance 20-22; Ordinance 20-23; Ordinance 20-24.

• Administrator's report.