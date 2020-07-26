Randall Lee/Office of Gov. Asa Hutchinson Daren Davison (left), general manager of La-Z-Boy Siloam Springs, talks with Gov. Asa Hutchinson (right) during a tour of the manufacturing facility on Wednesday. Hutchinson visited La-Z-Boy to present an accumulative years safety award from the Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing and the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission for nine years without a lost day away from work, from Dec. 14, 2010 to Dec. 14, 2019.

La-Z-Boy is expanding its second shift at its facility in Siloam Springs to create 125 new jobs, according to a press release from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC).

On Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Mike Preston, secretary of commerce and executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, toured the plant and met with local workers.

The expansion is a result of increased demand and reorganization of the company, the release states.

"La-Z-Boy has gained the community's confidence through its decades-long commitment to Siloam Springs, and I am pleased by its continued investment in the local workforce," Hutchinson said. "La-Z-Boy's decision to expand in Benton County is good news for the region and for the state."

The expansion comes after the plant was forced to temporarily shut down in March due to challenges presented by the covid-19 pandemic.

The manufacturing facility began gradually returning furloughed employees to work on April 27, according to Audra Farrell, human resources director.

"We are back to full steam ahead now and hiring," she said.

In March, the company had 420 employees. With the expansion of the second shift, total employment will increase to 545, the release states.

"Since we restarted production and retailers have reopened, including the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, we are experiencing strong demand," said Daren Davison, La-Z-Boy midwest general manager. "Adding to our workforce in Siloam Springs will allow us to service this demand while leveraging the efficiencies we have created, improve delivery times to our customers and provide them with the service they have come to expect from us."

La-Z-Boy has been a valued member of the Siloam Springs business community for 43 years, the release states. The La-Z-Boy Foundation has donated more than $1.26 million to Siloam Springs and surrounding communities.

"La-Z-Boy's decision to add a second shift is great news as we work to increase economic momentum within the state," Preston said. "Businesses continue to take note of our dedicated workforce and pro-business environment. La-Z-Boy has been a strong community partner for decades, and we are looking forward to continuing that relationship as it embarks on this new endeavor."

Headquartered in Monroe, Mich., La‑Z‑Boy has been producing furniture for more than 90 years. The company manufactures a full line of comfortable products for the living room and family room, including recliners, reclining sofas and love seats, sleep sofas, modular furniture and leather upholstery, as well as stationary sofas, love seats and chairs.

To reach its employment goals, La-Z-Boy is currently accepting applications. Applicants may visit La-Z-Boy.com/careers for more information.