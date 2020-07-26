What made you decide to run for city board?

I've been thinking about it for a couple of years. I really enjoy Siloam Springs. There hasn't been many from private industry who have run for the board in the past so I want to give it a small business perspective. I also see myself as a millennial with an old soul so I can relate to older generations.

How has your experience in the private sector helped prepare you for politics?

I look at things with more practical experience. During my time in the music business I have traveled to other cities and gained perspective of how they are run. I also have experience serving on the executive board of the chamber of commerce.

How do you see the state of Siloam Springs and how would you make it better?

I think Siloam's in a good place. Everybody likes to look at the little annoying things, but I think most people are pleased with it. Most people want a good place to live and work but do not want drastic changes. I would like to upgrade things and help to keep us from becoming who we are not.

We don't have to be like other cities because God has made our city unique. By staying true to what makes us unique Siloam Springs will stand out because we are not trying to be like everybody else.

Have you ever served on the city board before?

No.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

I have lived within the city since 2009, however I grew up in Summers and my family would come to Siloam Springs to do our grocery shopping.

What is your occupation?

I own Lighting Bolt Advertising and Stoneridge Recording.

Do you have a family?

I have a wife, Angel, and two children, Amariah and Aslan, and we are expecting a third child.

Do you have any hobbies?

I enjoy hiking with my family. We like to go hiking at Buffalo River National Park and we enjoy going out to Colorado and hiking there. We even went to Argentina once to hike in the Patagonian Andes Mountains.

Are you part of any civic organizations?

I am part of the executive board of the chamber of commerce and have helped out with the Dogwood Festival. I was instrumental in moving the stage to University Street.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

This morning I was knocking on some doors with my family and we talked to a lady walking her dog. She said she didn't like politics but was surprised to find that we were a normal family. Most people who run for political positions have good words and say the right things, but they don't have the heart of Siloam. I am a working man from Siloam Springs who enjoys raising his family here.