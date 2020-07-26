Bobby Ralph Blakey

Bobby Ralph Blakey, 72, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 21, 1947, in Springfield, Mo., to Ralph Washington Blakey and Beulah Marie Hampton Blakey. He attended Southwest Missouri University, graduating with the class of 1969. He had been the manager of the All-Star Gas Company in Siloam Springs for many years before his retirement. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid deer hunter and annually attended the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deer Hunt for the Mobility Impaired/Disabled Military. He loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Pat Strong and husband Arlie Strong, of Batesville, Ark., and a brother-in-law, Floyd Burks.

He is survived by one daughter, Tammy Smith and husband Ty Davis of Sachse, Texas; one sister, Betty Burks of Ozark, Mo.; and a grandson.

Funeral services were July 24, 2020, at the Lutie Cemetery Pavilion in Theodosia, Mo.

Ina Vern Johnson

Ina Vern Johnson, 76-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, died on July 21, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born on May 12, 1944, in Kingston, Arkansas, to Norman Cline and Velma Bowen Cline. Ina married Ronnie Johnson on March 17, 1962, in Springdale, Arkansas. She worked as a bank teller for Arkansas State Bank and Arvest Bank in Siloam Springs. Ronnie and Ina owned and operated Johnson's APCO Service Station, the last full-service gas station in Siloam Springs. She attended Sager Creek Community Church. Ina enjoyed spending time with her family and working in her flower bed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie; and parents, Norman and Velma Cline.

She is survived by daughter, Ronda Butler and husband Brent of Siloam Springs; son, Larry Johnson and wife Eileen of Gig Harbor, Washington; three grandsons, Dustin Butler and wife Hilary, Austin Butler and wife Mandy, and Dillon Butler and wife Nikki; seven great-grandchildren, Shelby, Jack, Sadie, Crew, Emeline, Hayden, and Trace; two brothers, Newel Cline of Springdale, and Norvel Cline and wife Liz of Springdale; and a number of extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be private. Ina will be in state on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, July 24, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Ina's name to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762 or www.nwacircleoflife.com.

Arlis Mae Kincheloe

Arlis Mae Kincheloe, 88, of Decatur, Ark., died on July 21, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Arley Luther and Etha Wright Luther. She married Raymond Kincheloe on July 14, 1949, in Wedington, Ark. She was a farmer for Peterson Industries for many years. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and brother, Troy Luther.

She is survived by eight children, Bill Kincheloe of Decatur, Arleen Shumate of Decatur, Sharon Gier of Siloam Springs, Ark., Charles Kincheloe of Decatur, Iva Jo Cook of Decatur, Karen Cook of Decatur, Debbie Ogden of Springdale, Ark., and Raymond Lee Kincheloe and wife Cathy of Prairie Grove, Ark.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Ray Luther of Muskogee, Okla.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur. For the funeral service and visitation, guests will be required to wear a face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. Visitation will be limited to 150 guests at one time.

Carol Marie Lyons

Carol Marie Lyons, 69, of Tahlequah, Okla., died July 22, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Tulsa, Okla.

She was born March 15, 1951, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Wayne and Ruby Lyons. She married Luke Stanley and she worked in education, teaching and administration. She lived most of her life in Arizona before moving back to Arkansas. She was a member of the National Rifle Association and contributed to many organizations.

She was preceded in death by her husband and a sister, Janice Smith.

She is survived by a brother, Tony Lyons of Vivian, La.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

