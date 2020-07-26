Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Oklahoma traffic persuit ends in suspect's death by Janelle Jessen | Today at 4:00 a.m.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla., -- A suspect died after the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol used tactical intervention methods to end a traffic pursuit involving an allegedly stolen vehicle on U.S. Highway 412, according to a release from the agency.

The incident began at 9:02 p.m. July 15 when an Oklahoma State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on the Cherokee Turnpike near mile marker 19, according to the release. After making contact with the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, the trooper was alerted the vehicle was reported stolen, the release states. Upon requesting the driver exit the vehicle, the driver drove away from the traffic stop and a pursuit ensued, it states.

The pursuit continued east on the Cherokee Turnpike before exiting and continuing on U.S. Highway 412. As the pursuit approached the city limits of West Siloam Springs, a tactical vehicle intervention was performed, the release states. The fleeing vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected, it states.

After being ejected, the driver of the fleeing vehicle was struck by another vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 412, the release states. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, it states.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Investigations Section and Traffic Homicide Section are investigating the incident, and are currently working with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office to identify the driver of the vehicle, the release states.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT