WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla., -- A suspect died after the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol used tactical intervention methods to end a traffic pursuit involving an allegedly stolen vehicle on U.S. Highway 412, according to a release from the agency.

The incident began at 9:02 p.m. July 15 when an Oklahoma State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on the Cherokee Turnpike near mile marker 19, according to the release. After making contact with the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, the trooper was alerted the vehicle was reported stolen, the release states. Upon requesting the driver exit the vehicle, the driver drove away from the traffic stop and a pursuit ensued, it states.

The pursuit continued east on the Cherokee Turnpike before exiting and continuing on U.S. Highway 412. As the pursuit approached the city limits of West Siloam Springs, a tactical vehicle intervention was performed, the release states. The fleeing vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected, it states.

After being ejected, the driver of the fleeing vehicle was struck by another vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 412, the release states. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, it states.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Investigations Section and Traffic Homicide Section are investigating the incident, and are currently working with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office to identify the driver of the vehicle, the release states.