Record 90 JBU athletes named Academic All-Conference by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Another record has fallen, this time as the Sooner Athletic Conference announced its annual Academic All-Conference teams featuring 90 John Brown University student-athletes featured on the list, the conference office announced on Friday, July 18.

To be eligible for Academic All-Conference selection, student-athletes must be letter winners at their respective institution and carry a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher over the previous two semesters.

Even without the introduction of men's and women's track and field this season, JBU boasted 68 Academic All-Conference selections, up five from last academic year's 63 -- which was a single-season record. Last year's high-water mark is even further eclipsed with the expansion of JBU athletics into track and field -- taking the number from 68 to 90 in total with 22 track and field athletes honored for the first time.

Women's soccer placed the highest number of selections, regardless of sport, with 15. Volleyball placed 93 percent of its roster on the prestigious list, while men's basketball boasted seven selections, the most of any SAC men's hoops squads.

"I am extremely proud of our student-athletes and the success they are having in the classroom," said Robyn Daugherty, JBU director of athletics. "The lifelong lessons and skills our students learn while competing in athletics is life-changing, but we also know that a college education is foundational for lifetime success. Our coaches do a fantastic job of prioritizing academics to all of our student-athletes. Academic rigor is high at JBU, and our coaches and student-athletes are committed to achieving in this environment."

The conference office also awards the Commissioner's Honor Roll, announced earlier last week, at the end of the academic year. Student-athletes need to carry a 3.0 grade-point average over the previous two semesters to qualify. Later this month, the league will unveil it's Male and Female Student-Athletes of the Year and it's Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

All Sooner Athletic academic awards are presented by Barnes & Noble College, a Basking Ridge, N.J., company that currently operates 769 campus bookstores and their school-branded e-commerce sites, serving more than six million college students and faculty nationwide. The organization's partnership with the SAC gives it exclusive sponsorship to the academic awards program that covers the 13 men's and women's NAIA-sanctioned sports the conference offers.

2019-20 Sooner Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference

Name^Sport

Quintin Bailey^Men’s Basketball*

Braden Bayless^Men’s Basketball*

Luke Harper^Men’s Basketball

Kiree Hutchings^Men’s Basketball

Nemanja Obradovic^Men’s Basketball

Ira Perrier^Men’s Basketball

Kobe Robinson^Men’s Basketball

Drew Birnbaum^Men’s Cross Country

Matthew Bloom^Men’s Cross Country*

Eathan Devine^Men’s Cross Country*

Parker Hale^Men’s Cross Country

Ben Martin^Men’s Cross Country*

Nathan Pearson^Men’s Cross Country*

Nate Wertjes^Men’s Cross Country*

Micah Herrmann^Men’s Soccer

Adrian Immel^Men’s Soccer

Eli Jackson^Men’s Soccer

Jens Keemers^Men’s Soccer

Marcelo Mendes^Men’s Soccer

Ryan Smith^Men’s Soccer*

Britt Wisener^Men’s Soccer*

Drew Birnbaum^Men’s Track and Field

Matthew Bloom^Men’s Track and Field

Aaron Capehart^Men’s Track and Field

Parker Hale^Men’s Track and Field

Ben Martin^Men’s Track and Field

Nathan Pearson^Men’s Track and Field

Chandler Stewart^Men’s Track and Field

Will Vail^Men’s Track and Field

Nate Wertjes^Men’s Track and Field

Megan Beck^Volleyball*

Carrie Ciesla^Volleyball

Lindsey Clark^Volleyball*

Lauren Cloud^Volleyball

Morgan Fincham^Volleyball

Taylor Glover^Volleyball*

Sarah Laaker^Volleyball

Ellie Lampton^Volleyball

Jenna Lowery^Volleyball

Kinzee Mayo^Volleyball*

Carly McKinney^Volleyball*

Elizabeth Parrish^Volleyball

Jessica Schutlz^Volleyball*

Jaden Williams^Volleyball*

Maddie Altman^Women’s Basketball

Sierra Bailey^Women’s Basketball

Taylor Fergen^Women’s Basketball*

Jessica Goldman^Women’s Basketball

Jordan Martin^Women’s Basketball

K.J. Roh^Women’s Basketball*

Kenzie Silkey^Women’s Basketball

Ally Teague^Women’s Basketball*

Lisa Vanoverberghe^Women’s Basketball

Sara Williams^Women’s Basketball

Elizabeth Brownell^Women’s Cross Country*

Molly Brownell^Women’s Cross Country*

Sarah Larson^Women’s Cross Country*

Allika Pearson^Women’s Cross Country

Madelyn Shasteen^Women’s Cross Country

Lainee Stiver^Women’s Cross Country

Brooke Wilson^Women’s Cross Country

Korey Winter^Women’s Cross Country

Natalie Aycock^Women’s Soccer*

Maggie Bailey^Women’s Soccer

Chloe Griffin^Women’s Soccer

Kathryn Huff^Women’s Soccer*

Sara Hughes^Women’s Soccer*

Megan Hutto^Women’s Soccer

Emily Jordan^Women’s Soccer*

Meghan Kennedy^Women’s Soccer

Kylie Kilfoy^Women’s Soccer

Alair Love^Women’s Soccer

Paige Martin^Women’s Soccer

Aubrey Mendez^Women’s Soccer

Anne Metz^Women’s Soccer*

Sienna Nealon^Women’s Soccer*

Emma Schoenberg^Women’s Soccer

Elizabeth Brownell^Women’s Track and Field

Molly Brownell^Women’s Track and Field

Chloe Bryant^Women’s Track and Field

Sarah Ladehoff^Women’s Track and Field

Sarah Larson^Women’s Track and Field

Allika Pearson^Women’s Track and Field

Shea Sandefur^Women’s Track and Field

Madelyn Shasteen^Women’s Track and Field

Clancie Sorrell^Women’s Track and Field

Lainee Stiver^Women’s Track and Field

Rachel Thompson^Women’s Track and Field

Brooke Wilson^Women’s Track and Field

Korey Winter^Women’s Track and Field

* Indicates 2018-19 SAC Academic All-Conference Honoree

