Another record has fallen, this time as the Sooner Athletic Conference announced its annual Academic All-Conference teams featuring 90 John Brown University student-athletes featured on the list, the conference office announced on Friday, July 18.
To be eligible for Academic All-Conference selection, student-athletes must be letter winners at their respective institution and carry a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher over the previous two semesters.
Even without the introduction of men's and women's track and field this season, JBU boasted 68 Academic All-Conference selections, up five from last academic year's 63 -- which was a single-season record. Last year's high-water mark is even further eclipsed with the expansion of JBU athletics into track and field -- taking the number from 68 to 90 in total with 22 track and field athletes honored for the first time.
Women's soccer placed the highest number of selections, regardless of sport, with 15. Volleyball placed 93 percent of its roster on the prestigious list, while men's basketball boasted seven selections, the most of any SAC men's hoops squads.
"I am extremely proud of our student-athletes and the success they are having in the classroom," said Robyn Daugherty, JBU director of athletics. "The lifelong lessons and skills our students learn while competing in athletics is life-changing, but we also know that a college education is foundational for lifetime success. Our coaches do a fantastic job of prioritizing academics to all of our student-athletes. Academic rigor is high at JBU, and our coaches and student-athletes are committed to achieving in this environment."
The conference office also awards the Commissioner's Honor Roll, announced earlier last week, at the end of the academic year. Student-athletes need to carry a 3.0 grade-point average over the previous two semesters to qualify. Later this month, the league will unveil it's Male and Female Student-Athletes of the Year and it's Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
All Sooner Athletic academic awards are presented by Barnes & Noble College, a Basking Ridge, N.J., company that currently operates 769 campus bookstores and their school-branded e-commerce sites, serving more than six million college students and faculty nationwide. The organization's partnership with the SAC gives it exclusive sponsorship to the academic awards program that covers the 13 men's and women's NAIA-sanctioned sports the conference offers.
2019-20 Sooner Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference
Name^Sport
Quintin Bailey^Men’s Basketball*
Braden Bayless^Men’s Basketball*
Luke Harper^Men’s Basketball
Kiree Hutchings^Men’s Basketball
Nemanja Obradovic^Men’s Basketball
Ira Perrier^Men’s Basketball
Kobe Robinson^Men’s Basketball
Drew Birnbaum^Men’s Cross Country
Matthew Bloom^Men’s Cross Country*
Eathan Devine^Men’s Cross Country*
Parker Hale^Men’s Cross Country
Ben Martin^Men’s Cross Country*
Nathan Pearson^Men’s Cross Country*
Nate Wertjes^Men’s Cross Country*
Micah Herrmann^Men’s Soccer
Adrian Immel^Men’s Soccer
Eli Jackson^Men’s Soccer
Jens Keemers^Men’s Soccer
Marcelo Mendes^Men’s Soccer
Ryan Smith^Men’s Soccer*
Britt Wisener^Men’s Soccer*
Drew Birnbaum^Men’s Track and Field
Matthew Bloom^Men’s Track and Field
Aaron Capehart^Men’s Track and Field
Parker Hale^Men’s Track and Field
Ben Martin^Men’s Track and Field
Nathan Pearson^Men’s Track and Field
Chandler Stewart^Men’s Track and Field
Will Vail^Men’s Track and Field
Nate Wertjes^Men’s Track and Field
Megan Beck^Volleyball*
Carrie Ciesla^Volleyball
Lindsey Clark^Volleyball*
Lauren Cloud^Volleyball
Morgan Fincham^Volleyball
Taylor Glover^Volleyball*
Sarah Laaker^Volleyball
Ellie Lampton^Volleyball
Jenna Lowery^Volleyball
Kinzee Mayo^Volleyball*
Carly McKinney^Volleyball*
Elizabeth Parrish^Volleyball
Jessica Schutlz^Volleyball*
Jaden Williams^Volleyball*
Maddie Altman^Women’s Basketball
Sierra Bailey^Women’s Basketball
Taylor Fergen^Women’s Basketball*
Jessica Goldman^Women’s Basketball
Jordan Martin^Women’s Basketball
K.J. Roh^Women’s Basketball*
Kenzie Silkey^Women’s Basketball
Ally Teague^Women’s Basketball*
Lisa Vanoverberghe^Women’s Basketball
Sara Williams^Women’s Basketball
Elizabeth Brownell^Women’s Cross Country*
Molly Brownell^Women’s Cross Country*
Sarah Larson^Women’s Cross Country*
Allika Pearson^Women’s Cross Country
Madelyn Shasteen^Women’s Cross Country
Lainee Stiver^Women’s Cross Country
Brooke Wilson^Women’s Cross Country
Korey Winter^Women’s Cross Country
Natalie Aycock^Women’s Soccer*
Maggie Bailey^Women’s Soccer
Chloe Griffin^Women’s Soccer
Kathryn Huff^Women’s Soccer*
Sara Hughes^Women’s Soccer*
Megan Hutto^Women’s Soccer
Emily Jordan^Women’s Soccer*
Meghan Kennedy^Women’s Soccer
Kylie Kilfoy^Women’s Soccer
Alair Love^Women’s Soccer
Paige Martin^Women’s Soccer
Aubrey Mendez^Women’s Soccer
Anne Metz^Women’s Soccer*
Sienna Nealon^Women’s Soccer*
Emma Schoenberg^Women’s Soccer
Elizabeth Brownell^Women’s Track and Field
Molly Brownell^Women’s Track and Field
Chloe Bryant^Women’s Track and Field
Sarah Ladehoff^Women’s Track and Field
Sarah Larson^Women’s Track and Field
Allika Pearson^Women’s Track and Field
Shea Sandefur^Women’s Track and Field
Madelyn Shasteen^Women’s Track and Field
Clancie Sorrell^Women’s Track and Field
Lainee Stiver^Women’s Track and Field
Rachel Thompson^Women’s Track and Field
Brooke Wilson^Women’s Track and Field
Korey Winter^Women’s Track and Field
* Indicates 2018-19 SAC Academic All-Conference Honoree