Another record has fallen, this time as the Sooner Athletic Conference announced its annual Academic All-Conference teams featuring 90 John Brown University student-athletes featured on the list, the conference office announced on Friday, July 18.

To be eligible for Academic All-Conference selection, student-athletes must be letter winners at their respective institution and carry a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher over the previous two semesters.

Even without the introduction of men's and women's track and field this season, JBU boasted 68 Academic All-Conference selections, up five from last academic year's 63 -- which was a single-season record. Last year's high-water mark is even further eclipsed with the expansion of JBU athletics into track and field -- taking the number from 68 to 90 in total with 22 track and field athletes honored for the first time.

Women's soccer placed the highest number of selections, regardless of sport, with 15. Volleyball placed 93 percent of its roster on the prestigious list, while men's basketball boasted seven selections, the most of any SAC men's hoops squads.

"I am extremely proud of our student-athletes and the success they are having in the classroom," said Robyn Daugherty, JBU director of athletics. "The lifelong lessons and skills our students learn while competing in athletics is life-changing, but we also know that a college education is foundational for lifetime success. Our coaches do a fantastic job of prioritizing academics to all of our student-athletes. Academic rigor is high at JBU, and our coaches and student-athletes are committed to achieving in this environment."

The conference office also awards the Commissioner's Honor Roll, announced earlier last week, at the end of the academic year. Student-athletes need to carry a 3.0 grade-point average over the previous two semesters to qualify. Later this month, the league will unveil it's Male and Female Student-Athletes of the Year and it's Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

