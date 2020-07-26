Sign in
School ends year $5.75 million ahead by Janelle Jessen | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Siloam Springs School District ended its the 2019-2020 fiscal year $5.75 million ahead of its original budget.

The district budgeted for a $1.38 million loss for the year, which ended on June 30, with $36.7 million in revenue and $38.1 million in expenses, according to a report chief financial officer Terri Raskiewicz presented to the school board on July 14. However, it ended the year $4.37 million in the black, with $38.34 million in revenue, $33.97 million in expenses and an ending balance of $11.7 million.

Raskiewicz said there are many reasons the ending balance is so high, with unanticipated revenue coming in from several sources and lower than expected expenses because school closed for in-person instruction in March due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"It was the perfect storm to get us to the balance we have," she said. "Of course, we can only carry a certain percentage of that balance over so I will be moving a little over $3 million into the building fund."

Local revenue, which largely comes from property taxes, was $851,330 more than expected, according to budget documents. State revenue was $770,890 more than expected, with additional money coming in from student growth funds and state foundation funding as well as other sources, the documents state.

More than $2 million in savings came from refinancing the construction bonds for the new high school for a better interest rate in February, Raskiewicz said. The move is expected to save the district a total of $4.69 million over the life of the loan.

Additional expense categories that saw big savings were instruction expenses, $766,248 under budget; maintenance and operation expenses, $947,121 under budget; support, $364,067 under budget; and transportation, $324,184 under budget, according to the documents Raskiewicz presented.

The school board took the following additional actions:

• Approved school board policy updates for the 2020-2021 school year.

• Approved a change order for the Northside Elementary School administration building remodel, which will reduce the guaranteed maximum price by $6,831 to $235,910.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Northwest Arkansas Community College to allow high school students to enroll in college courses through early college experience programs.

• Approved a memorandum of agreement with Arisa/Ozark Guidance Center for student mental health services.

• Approved a tuition agreement with Arisa/Ozark Guidance Center.

• Approved the transfer of three students out of the Siloam Springs School District into the Gentry School District.

• Hired Brittany Moring, second grade teacher; Adrienne Schlake, virtual academy coordinator; and Holly Parker, middle school special education teacher.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Siloam Springs Police Department of the school resource officer program.

• Approved an updated school calendar to reflect the new school start date of Aug. 24. The last day of school is scheduled for May 28.

• Approved agreement for speech language therapy services with Rachelle Moyers.

