Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Genesis Reyna, left, and Bluestar Gomez cool off in the splash pad at Memorial Park on Thursday afternoon.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Genesis Reyna, left, and Bluestar Gomez cool off in the splash pad at Memorial Park on Thursday afternoon.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Genesis Reyna, left, and Bluestar Gomez cool off in the splash pad at Memorial Park on Thursday afternoon.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Genesis Reyna, left, and Bluestar Gomez cool off in the splash pad at Memorial Park on Thursday afternoon.