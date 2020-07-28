FILE — Gov. Asa Hutchinson arrives the state Capitol in Little Rock for his daily coronavirus briefing in this June 17, 2020 file photo. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/618governor/. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas was 39,447 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 408.
Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pACCoaY_Ro]
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.