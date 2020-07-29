WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- A fugitive wanted in connection with kidnapping and murder in Ozark County, Mo., was arrested in West Siloam Springs on July 16.

Timothy Kyle Sprague, 31, was arrested at a hotel in West Siloam Springs, Okla., by the West Siloam Springs Police Department, according to Police Chief Larry Barnett. Barnett told the city council of the arrest during its meeting on July 21. Sprague was allegedly holding two women, ages 33 and 21, against their will at the hotel, Barnett said.

West Siloam Springs police were notified of Sprague's location from a tip coming from the Siloam Springs Police Department, according to Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. An officer from SSPD was patrolling near the border and saw Sprague's vehicle in the Best Western's parking lot, Spicer said.

Sprague was arrested in West Siloam Springs on an unrelated charge, according to the affidavit of probable cause issued by the Ozark County (Mo.) Sheriff's Office and has since been returned to Missouri, according to the Ozark County Sheriff's Office.

"(Our) guys captured a man wanted for murder in Missouri at the Best Western," Barnett said. "He had two girls he was holding against their will because they knew what he had done."

Sprague had felony warrants for the following charges: murder in the second degree; robbery in the first degree; kidnapping in the third degree times two; abandonment of a corpse; possession of a firearm unlawful for certain persons times two; and armed criminal action times four, the affidavit states. As of Tuesday morning, Sprague was being held without bail in the Ozark County Jail, according to courts.mo.gov.

The two victims were allegedly being held hostage by Sprague under threats of physical violence, the affidavit states. Sprague was involved romantically with one of the victims he allegedly kidnapped and held them at a residence in Thornfield, Mo., or at Sprague's parents' home in Gainseville, Mo.

On the morning of July 15, Kameron Stillwell, the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, allegedly went to the residence in Thornfield and banged on the door wanting to talk to one of the victims, the affidavit states. Stillwell's former girlfriend told police she refused to let him in and told him to leave the property, the affidavit states.

Stillwell allegedly kicked in some boards nailed over one window and began to enter the residence armed with a handgun, the affidavit states. Sprague was inside the residence standing near the room Stillwell was entering armed with a .38 caliber revolver, the affidavit states. The victims told police they heard a single gunshot followed by several more gunshots, the affidavit states.

When the victims entered the room they told police they saw Stillwell lying on his side near the window with blood on the back of his shirt trying to breathe, the affidavit states. When the victims tried to help him, Sprague allegedly pointed his gun at them and told them to leave Stillwell alone. Sprague instructed the victims to get his car and bring it to the front of the residence and the victims complied, the affidavit states.

Sprague allegedly instructed one of the victims to go back in the residence and pick up the shell casings, the affidavit states. When she returned, Sprague put on gloves and went back into the residence to "finish cleaning up," the affidavit states. When Sprague came out, he was allegedly carrying some papers with user names and passwords; a billfold; a credit card; and cigarettes he said he took from Stillwell, along with the semiautomatic pistol Stillwell brought with him, the affidavit states.

Sprague instructed the victims to get in the car, the affidavit states. The victims were allegedly told if they did not accompany him, he would kill them and dispose of their bodies, the affidavit states. Sprague pointed out that they had seen what he had done and knew what he was capable of, the affidavit states.

Sprague then drove through Missouri into Arkansas and then to Oklahoma within the course of 36 hours, the affidavit states.