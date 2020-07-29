Sign in
Kiwanis Club helps Bright Futures by Janelle Jessen | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Members of the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs had the opportunity to help Bright Futures Siloam Springs fill backpacks for the upcoming school year. The club worked in two shifts to keep within Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state regulations, from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. Members that contributed included (not in the order pictured) Katie Rennard, Jimmy Allen, Karl Mounger, Lloyd Fagan, Dan Siemens, Jack Conger and Robyn Daugherty.

