Norman David Oryall

Norman David Oryall, 89, of Sulpher Springs, Ark., died July 26, 2020, at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Clinton, Mo. He joined the U.S. Navy at a very early age and spent 20 years on active duty and 10 years in the Naval Reserve, serving the country for 30 years. He then attended college and earned the rating of a Master Plumber. He owned and operated the S and O Plumbing and Heating Company in Kansas City until his retirement. He was a member of the Christian Faith. He was always busy working around his house, gardening and doing yard work, and was always willing and able to help out his neighbors with lending a hand to fix their problems.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Bertha Oryall of the home; one son, Bill Johnson of Grove, Okla.; one daughter, Stephanie Rector of Eucha, Okla.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Falling Springs Cemetery near Decatur, Ark., with Pastor Jim Paslay officiating.

Dora Vilma Prieto

Dora Vilma Prieto, 60, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 25, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Aug. 27, 1959, in El Salvador to Manuel Hernandez and Rosa Cordova. She married Jesus Prieto in 1981. She lived most of her life in California before moving to Arkansas in 2002. She was a member of the West Siloam Springs, Okla., Seventh-day Adventist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her husband of the home; a son, Bryant Prieto of Van Buren, Ark.; two daughters, Yvette Cilio and husband Edgar of Farmington, Ark., and Sandy Prieto of Van Buren, Ark.; mother, Rosa Cordova of Richmond, Calif.; brothers, Ruben Hernandez of Richmond, Reinaldo Hernandez of Rodeo, Calif., Ali Hernandez of Plano, Texas, and Oscar Marroquin of El Salvador; a sister, Sandra Hernandez of Richmond; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home. Guests for visitation will be limited to 150 people at a time and everyone is required to wear a face mask per state of Arkansas guidelines.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at West Siloam Springs Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Luis Prieto officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Ark.

