Photo submitted Former Siloam Springs cross country standout Kailey Pentz recently signed a letter of intent with the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain. Pictured with Pentz, from left, are her mother Christina Pentz and father Michael Pentz, cousin Jackson Ball, grandfather Ernie Ball and uncle Andy Ball.

