50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

IGA Dollar Days Values -- Round steak, 29¢ a pound; chuck roast, 49 ¢ a pound; whole smoked ham, 49¢ a pound; bananas, 2 pounds for 25¢; Hormel -All Meat Wieners, 59 ¢; Hormel sliced bacon 1-pound package, 89¢; Del Monte corn, 4 cans for 88¢; Del Monte fruit cocktail, 4 cans for 88¢; potatoes, 8-pound bag, 79¢; cantaloupes, 3 for 89¢; cabbage, 8¢ a pound; celery, 19¢ a stalk; margarine, 4 pounds for 89¢; and Morton fruit pies, apple, peach or cherry for 29¢ each.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

What was a marked-off section of parking lot would soon be converted into a new Federal Aviation Administration-approved heliport for Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital.

The preliminary plans for the heliport had been approved by the FAA, said Don Patterson, SSMH administrator. The plans established the future location of the heliport just to the east of the temporary heliport. The permanent heliport would be between the north side of the hospital and the Moss House, also owned by the hospital.

"The architect is proceeding with the final drawings and specifications," Patterson said. His hopes were that the project would be finished by spring 1996.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

The heat bore down inside the Panther Pit, but it wasn't slowing down Siloam Springs volleyball coach Rose Cheek.

Coming off six straight state championships, the only indication that Siloam Springs had won anything in recent years came from the banner on the far wall celebrating the Lady Panthers' achievements.

On the practice floor, Cheek put her girls to the test and clearly let it be known that it's going to take hard work to win a seventh straight title.

"I have a lot of expectations for these girls," said Cheek, whose team had been practicing since Tuesday of the previous week. "Last year's team was incredible - just a really good team. I think this team could be just as good. I think the potential is definitely there. I think our defense might be must a tad bit stronger because we're going to focus on that."

"If we can get our offense going and gain some confidence in some key areas, I'm telling you what, they're going to be really hard to beat," said Cheek. "I think our defense, like I said, can be a lot stronger than it was last year."