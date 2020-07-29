WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. --The Oak Tree Event Center & Mini Golf is holding a fundraiser to benefit the Siloam Springs and West Siloam Springs Police Departments from 4-10 p.m. beginning on Aug. 2 and lasting until Aug. 8.

The event will feature $6 games with 100 percent of the profits for the week being split between the Siloam Springs and West Siloam Springs Police Departments, according to owner Rodney Carr.

"It's just to support the law enforcement," Carr said.

Carr said he does not have a set goal in mind, but just wants to raise enough money to help both departments. Carr also said if the event is successful he would like to hold it again next year in October when the weather is cooler.

Players will have the opportunity to play as late as midnight as long as they start the game by 10 p.m., Carr said. Free soda and water will be available to players, he said. The fundraiser will not feature food due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Carr's wife Elaine. Karaoke will also be available at the event center on Saturday night, Rodney Carr said.

The Carrs have owned Oak Tree for 23 years, Rodney said. They recently spent about $13,000 to refurbish the golf course, he said.

Rodney said he put down new turf on the greenway; poured concrete on all of the spacers between the concrete slabs; repainted the tables red and white where people can write their scores and placed blue flags beside them and finally built a frame on the 19th hole with treated lumber so children won't run up and down the greenway and damage it.

The couple also put in a brand new picnic table in the patio and plans on adding seating in five different places on the course, Rodney said.