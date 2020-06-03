May 24

• Kendra Sue Hummingbird, 38, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; theft of property.

May 25

• Kendra Sue Hummingbird, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jody Lynnette Williams, 61, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct.

• Casinda Lynne Coker, 37, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Charles Leroy Lamb, 47, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Jackey Codell White, 27, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Jeffrey Perez, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Lee Davis, 43, cited in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises.

May 26

• Michael Paul Kindy, 22, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant.

• Mark Copher, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Alexis J. Medina, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• George Thomas Kadle, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Miguel Josue Ortega Santiago, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Willie Alfredo Cruz, 25, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; obstructing governmental operations; speeding.

• Britteny Nichole Atilano, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Megan Nicole Smith, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 27

• Michael Ace Jones, 50, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; breaking or entering.

• Derrick Shane Comstock, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property; residential burglary -- commercial burglary; possession of firearms by certain persons; fleeing; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

• Andrew Charles Rochier IV, 28, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possession of a controlled substance; criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

• Tyler Scott McGowan, 27, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Jarrod Lee Ketcher, 33, arrested in connection with theft by receiving, financial identity fraud -- nonfinancial indentity fraud.

• Josie Lynelle Johnson, 19, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Trenton Scott Cargill, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Rhynna Lyn Canada, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 28

• Brandon Leigh Garner, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Conner Kyle Carroll, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 29

• Hannah Israel, 44, arrested in connection with probation warrant.

• Kody Levi Willis Williams, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 30

• Thomas David Denny, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Bryan Kelley Turner, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kelsie Robbin Sanders, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Stephen Garin Swain, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• April Leeann Hornick, 35, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 31

• Andrew Eugene Allen, 37, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tatiana Leigh Valencia, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Galen Claude Roberts Jr., 50, cited in connection with failure to appear.

