May 24
• Kendra Sue Hummingbird, 38, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; theft of property.
May 25
• Kendra Sue Hummingbird, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jody Lynnette Williams, 61, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct.
• Casinda Lynne Coker, 37, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Charles Leroy Lamb, 47, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
• Jackey Codell White, 27, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Jeffrey Perez, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael Lee Davis, 43, cited in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises.
May 26
• Michael Paul Kindy, 22, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant.
• Mark Copher, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Alexis J. Medina, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• George Thomas Kadle, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Miguel Josue Ortega Santiago, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Willie Alfredo Cruz, 25, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; obstructing governmental operations; speeding.
• Britteny Nichole Atilano, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Megan Nicole Smith, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
May 27
• Michael Ace Jones, 50, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; breaking or entering.
• Derrick Shane Comstock, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property; residential burglary -- commercial burglary; possession of firearms by certain persons; fleeing; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.
• Andrew Charles Rochier IV, 28, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possession of a controlled substance; criminal use of a prohibited weapon.
• Tyler Scott McGowan, 27, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.
• Jarrod Lee Ketcher, 33, arrested in connection with theft by receiving, financial identity fraud -- nonfinancial indentity fraud.
• Josie Lynelle Johnson, 19, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trenton Scott Cargill, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Rhynna Lyn Canada, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
May 28
• Brandon Leigh Garner, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Conner Kyle Carroll, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
May 29
• Hannah Israel, 44, arrested in connection with probation warrant.
• Kody Levi Willis Williams, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
May 30
• Thomas David Denny, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Bryan Kelley Turner, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kelsie Robbin Sanders, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Stephen Garin Swain, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• April Leeann Hornick, 35, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 31
• Andrew Eugene Allen, 37, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Tatiana Leigh Valencia, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Galen Claude Roberts Jr., 50, cited in connection with failure to appear.
