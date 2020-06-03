John Brown University Director of Athletics Robyn Daugherty announced the resignation of Brenton Benware from the men's soccer program on Monday afternoon.

"I am thankful for Brenton's leadership of the men's soccer program," Daugherty said. "He has led well, and the program is in a great position for the next leader.

"We wish Brenton, Kelly and family the best as they follow God's lead back to Asheville (N.C.)."

Benware, the fifth head coach in program history, has manned the helm of the squad since the 2017 season and completed three seasons leading JBU. Over the trio of campaigns, the Golden Eagles boasted a 34-21-4 (.610) record, including a watershed 2019 season where JBU captured the Sooner Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles and finished 17-4-1, tying a single-season program win total.

John Brown earned its sixth appearance in the NAIA National Championships, extinguishing No. 19 Southeastern (Fla.) in the Opening Round semifinals, before dropping a tough 4-1 decision at No. 7 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) in the finals. The Blue Raiders went on to advance all the way to the national semifinals, where it fell to defending and eventual repeat national champion, Central Methodist (Mo.).

"I've loved my time at JBU, and I'm indebted to several people including, but not limited to, Robyn Daugherty, Steve Beers and Dr. Pollard," Benware said. "This university is an amazing place that truly strives to bring honor to Christ and serve its students, faculty, staff, alumni and community incredibly well. I'll miss this community, specifically my guys and staff, so much.

"With that said, we have worked hard these past few years to continue long-term traditions, culture and success that have been enjoyed within the men's soccer program over the years. I'm confident that this will continue, not only in the short-term, but long after I'm gone. JBU men's soccer surely has a great path ahead."

Prior to John Brown, Benware spent the previous three seasons at Montreat (N.C.) after a trio of seasons at Cumberlands (Ky.). Over the course of his career, he compiled a 138-126-21 (.521) record, spanning 16 seasons (2004-19).

The Golden Eagles are slated to return NAIA All-America second team selection, Jacob Zamarron, and Sooner Athletic Most Valuable Player, Oscar Carballo, in addition to three other All-Conference selections in Adrian Immel, Samuel Estrada and Matej Urbanija. The squad is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Aug. 20 at Columbia (Mo.).

