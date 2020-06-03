Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs firefighters battle a house fire Sunday morning at 2302 Mt. Olive St. It took nearly an hour to get the fire under control and the house was a total loss, according to SSFD officials.

Siloam Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning in Siloam Springs.

The fire started at a house located at 2302 S. Mt. Olive St. Fire department personnel are still investigating the cause of the fire as well as the time the fire started, according to Battalion Chief Charlie Embich. The home's occupants were not present at the time firefighters and paramedics arrived, Embich said. No civilian or fire personnel was transported to the hospital, Embich said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:36 a.m. to the home and it took 45 minutes to place the fire under control, Embich said.

"At one point all interior crews were ordered to evacuate the building due to rapidly changing fire conditions from the roof," Embich said. "Crews moved to a defensive fire posture until we were able to contain the fire. Crews then transitioned to an offensive attack and made entry again to complete extinguishment."

After the incident was placed under control, overhaul was started at 11:34 a.m., Embich said. Overhaul is a term describing the process of opening walls, ceilings, void spaces, partitions, etc. in order to check for fire extension and ensure the fire is completely extinguished, according to Fire Chief Jeremey Criner.

Embich said the fire damaged the entire structure and burned a large majority of the roof. The home is a total loss, Embich said.

General News on 06/03/2020