Can I just say I have found Preston Jones' three Specials to be on target and relatable.

I greatly appreciate his courage to speak a different narrative to our panicked and fear-filled world.

Thank you for printing them.

Barb Caldwell

Siloam Springs

Arrogance, ignorance, stupidity and Nazism

While Trump and Fox News were spewing out their invented conspiracy theory that the coronavirus crisis was a "Democrat hoax to take down Trump's presidency," 36,000 Americans died who would still be alive had Trump acted a week earlier than he did on the urging of his scientists. Another 54,000 would not have died had he acted two weeks earlier, according to a recent study model. Fox News later lied saying they had, "never downplayed the coronavirus and never called it a hoax."

"A study of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents found that those who received an antimalarial drug promoted by President Trump as a 'game changer' in the fight against the virus had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not."(Washington Post). Also, the concoction of hydroxychloroquine and anti-biotic Trump claims he takes increased the death risk by 45 percent and serious heart arrhythmias by 411 percent.

Fox News, and all those who still support Trump are complicit in all those needless deaths and the future deaths by Trump's arrogance, ignorance, and stupidity.

In the European theater of WWII fighting Nazism, 276,655 U.S. Army soldiers were KIA in Europe/North Africa. My Uncle Thoburn was one of them. Our ally the USSR had 10,725,345 military KIA. Poland lost about 5.9 million citizens. Most of the casualties were civilians, who were victims of crimes against humanity and war crimes during the Nazi occupation. The United Kingdom lost 450,900 citizens and there were many other allies who lost thousands fighting Nazism. Of course there were the 6 million Jews brutally killed as well.

During the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Va., self-identified members of the alt-right neo-fascists, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, Klansmen, and various right-wing militias were marching, carrying weapons, and Nazi and neo-Nazi symbols. They were chanting, "Jews will not replace us!" and "Blood and soil!"

Later, Trump declared there were "very fine people on both sides." In saying this he legitimized Nazism and gained the allegiance and support of all those hate groups, most of whom declare themselves "Christian."

Trump, those hate groups, other so-called "Christians," and "Americans" who have joined hands with them are spitting on the graves of our war dead on Memorial Day!

They deserve no respect since they know the truth about Trump and still stand with him against the morality of true Christians and patriotic Americans.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs

Editorial on 06/03/2020