Don Oliver Morrow

Don Oliver Morrow, 84, of Highfill, Ark., died on May 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1935, in Bentonville, Ark., to Marvin Morrow and Ithyl Lavonna Fusselman Morrow. He graduated from Bentonville High School in 1953. He worked as a diesel mechanic by trade for many years and spent his later years as a cattle farmer. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and would have celebrated 46 years of sobriety this year.

He was preceded in death by a son, John Morrow.

He is survived by five sons, Sam Morrow, James Morrow, Tom Morrow, Robert Morrow and Steve Townzen; two daughters, Donna Powers, and Mary Morrow Guerrero; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark. For the visitation, guests will be limited to 100 people at one time and everyone will be required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Highfill Cemetery in Highfill with Pastor Aaron Ascencio officiating. In lieu of flowers, any member of A.A. wishing to make a memorial donation is asked to donate to their local A.A. organization.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 06/03/2020