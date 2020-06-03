50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Coach Don Cleek, newly appointed head track coach at John Brown University, announced the signing of Bruce Williams of Stuttgart, Ark., to a track letter-of-intent.

Williams, a half-miler, finished third in the state meet and sixth in the Meet of Champions. He graduated from Stuttgart High School in 1970. There he was coached by Alan Tollett who was a teammate of JBU's Cleek while at Henderson State College.

The signing of Williams was the first recruit signed by Cleek after having assumed the position of head track coach. Cleek stated that, "Williams will participate in cross-country as well as track for JBU. We are quite happy to sign a man who has as much potential as Bruce."

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

A reorganization of the top management structure of Community Publishers Inc., was announced by CPI president Steve Trolinger.

CPI was the parent company of The Herald-Leader and The Benton County Daily Record.

Scott Harrell was appointed as publisher of The Herald-Leader and other CPI West weeklies. He had been general manager of that unit of the company since November.

Mike Brown was named the 13th publisher of The Benton County Daily Record since its founding in 1886.

Brown also assumed responsibility for all CPI newspapers including The Rogers Hometown News, The Bella Vista Weekly Vista, The Herald-Leader, Gravette News Herald, Gentry Courier-Journal and Decatur Herald.

Trolinger, president of CPI and publisher of The Daily Record since 1982, remained as CEO of the corporation and would head-up the company's new business group.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

The Siloam Springs Panthers were excited about what the present and future would hold at the quarterback position.

The present, of course, was junior starting quarterback Braden Pippin, who at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds could offer his team a strong throwing arm and a tough running style of football.

The future was quarterback Austin Van Poucke, who fans got a good look at the previous Friday at the Siloam Springs annual Senior Bowl scrimmage at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

Van Poucke, who played for the junior high the previous year, held his own admirably in the game, completing 15-of-23 passes for 140 yards and threw the game-winning touchdown pass for Maroon to Stuart Cifuentes (during the Maroon and White game).

Pippin, meanwhile, played a nice game of his own, hitting 11-of-20 passes for 180 yards. He threw for a touchdown - a 70-yard bomb to Chris Villasenor - and also rushed for one.

It was Pippin's first year of playing quarterback full-time at the varsity level. The previous year he was used as a tight end on offense and a linebacker on defense. He was going to be strictly a quarterback that year.

"I feel good about our quarterback situation," Panther head coach Bryan Ross said. I thought we threw and caught the ball for the most part. In the passing game your timing's not going to be there when you split them up (into two teams). It's even tougher."

Editorial on 06/03/2020