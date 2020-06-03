FILE — Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters during his daily briefing at the Capitol in Little Rock in this May 15 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health remained at 7,818 Wednesday morning. The number of reported deaths remained at 136.

