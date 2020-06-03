I don't know what all the fuss is over wearing a face mask. It seems we would rather argue about their effectiveness, or complain about how it makes us look, then simply take the advice of medical experts and wear it. President Trump won't wear one because he says it's a sign of weakness. I agree, not wearing one indicates weak thinking and lack of common sense.

My brother and I wore bandanas as face masks as children playing "Cowboys and Indians." We just mimicked what we saw on old Westerns and Roy Rogers' shows. The bad guy always wore his bandana to hide his face when robbing the bank or stagecoach. Maybe that's why I feel the need to comment, "This is not a holdup" when I wear a mask in a store.

A more practical use for wearing a handkerchief as a mask was when dust storms popped up over the New Mexico desert, or when cleaning out the chicken house. In the wintertime, it kept your nose and mouth warm when working in the cold.

I have observed motorcyclists wearing masks with intimidating features, giving the appearance of a skull, zombie or intimidating predator. Perhaps a scary appearance frightens the bugs away so as not to splatter their face. Doesn't make them look weak, though.

My wife provided a mask by sewing material together and attaching straps. She also fashioned a way to slip in a HEPA filter cut from a vacuum bag for extra protection. The mask is washable, and the filter is easily replaced. I've worn it when out in public. I like the anonymity it provides, and the more of my face I can hide, the better for all concerned. I'm sure small children and pets appreciate the gesture.

Seriously, I believe wearing face coverings in public will be commonplace soon. Fashion designers are most likely furiously working on designs to show in future fashion exhibits. Women could accessorize face coverings to match their clothes or purse. Why opt for expensive lip enhancement surgery? Just put a pair of big red lips on your mask, ladies! Masks can convey your emotional state without you having to say a word. Teens can hide their acne blemishes. Men will no longer care about shaving, at least up to the point it doesn't interfere with wearing a mask. Perhaps, once we are all masked, we can stop judging others by their facial features. Personality and character may become more important than looks!

Technology will play a role in the future of facial masking. Imagine digital masks with graphic chips installed that rotate different images. Maybe text will scroll across the mask. Better yet, why not filter out bad breath as well as germs? The ultimate mask would be an invisible force field designed to prevent any virus, bacteria, odor, or impolite word from escaping one's mouth.

The sky is the limit, folks. Instead of protesting and grumbling about violated rights, start thinking of the possibilities. Get those patents submitted! Start drawing up schematics! It is the American way to profit off of dire circumstances, and if we don't do it, the Chinese will.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 06/03/2020