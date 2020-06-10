50 Years Ago From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Grocers interested in expanding their business and serving their trade area better were encouraged to attend one of two meetings which would explain the Food Stamp Program, to start soon in Benton County.

The meetings for Benton County grocers was held in Bentonville in the courtroom of the County Courthouse on June 10 and in Siloam Springs on June 11 in the Courtroom of the City Administration Building.

The Food Stamp Program was being expanded gradually to many areas across the nation. It was intended to improve the diets of low-income citizens and to increase consumption of America’s food abundance. Families who were certified as eligible and participated in the Program could buy more and better foods at retail stores.

Representatives of the Food and Nutrition Service explained the Food Stamp Program to grocers at this meeting.

Certification for the Food Stamp Program was to begin in Benton County on June 10.

If income was low or if receiving public assistance, a person might be eligible to participate in the federalstate-county program. It enabled a person to buy more and better food, usually with the same amount of money usually spent on groceries.

The Food Stamp Program was another means of using America’s agricultural abundance to improve the diets of low-income families. It increased a person’s food purchasing power.

People were encouraged to check with the Benton County Welfare Office for details of eligibility.

25 Years Ago From the Herald-Leader in 1995

The American Legion Post 29 of Siloam Springs, together with Post 25 of Gravette, Ark., had a flag ceremony exercise for proper disposal of U.S. flags that had become unfit for public display. They were faded, stained and torn.

The flag is a precious symbol of all that Americans and comrades have worked for, lived and died for — a free nation of free people, true to the faith of the past and devoted to the justice, freedom and democracy. It is fitting that these flags be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and their places taken by bright new ones.

10 Years Ago From the Herald-Leader in 2010

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County held its 5th annual Golf Classic at the Golf Course at Dawn Hill.

There were a total of 14 teams entered in the tournament and more than $7,000 was raised to support the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County.

The Callahan’s team of Mike Hall, J.R. Rakestraw and Bill Templer took first place in Flight A with a score of 61.

Signature Bank’s Mike Hayes, August Rusher and Steve Wilmott were second with a 62. Arvest Bank’s Kurt Price, Clark Sheehy and Jeff Soderquist came in third at 65.

In Flight B, PipeLife’s Anthony McChristian, Scot McQuire and Alain Storet took first place with a score of 71. Liberty Bank’s Tommy Free, David Glass and Matt Hicks tied for second place with a 72. Bank of Siloam Springs’ Barry Burns, Levi Price and Frank Scherer was the other team tied for second place.

The Signature Bank team of Hayes, Rusher and Wilmott won the Banker’s Challenge competition within the tournament.

Kurt Price won the putting contest.