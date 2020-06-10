Editors note: The Herald-Leader is publishing a series about the goals that city board members decided to pursue during a May 14 workshop at the Siloam Springs Public Library with City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Mayor John Mark Turner.

The board informally chose 12 out of 58 proposed goals to focus on over the next two years.

Patterson said he would like to have the goals, and their analysis, time lines and measurements drafted and formally adopted by the board in June or July so that any goal to be completed in 2021 can be included in that year’s budget, he said. The same thing will be done for the goals to be completed in 2022, he said.

This week, the Herald-Leader will look at the second goal, which is economic development.

City board members would like to focus on the goal of economic development by promoting Siloam Springs to smaller tech companies and working with the Chamber of Commerce to attract larger industries to the city.

The goal consists of four portions listed under the category of economic development, according to the goal worksheet provided by the city on the night of the meeting. The four portions include coronavirus recovery; recruiting and encouraging new economic activity with an emphasis on tech companies; economic maintenance and balance; and doing a better job of recruiting large industrial employers, the worksheet states.

The directors focused on the second, third and fourth parts of the goal.

Board members discussed attracting more businesses to Siloam Springs. Director Brad Burns said small entrepreneurial companies have set up businesses in Siloam Springs.

“I think the future, well I know for a fact the future isn’t going to be trying to get large industry,” Burns said. “The future is what we have going on right now. We have large groups, we have small entrepreneurial companies that are filling in spaces that are growing (and) expanding and they provide services to the corridor.”

Burns said he traveled extensively last year and visited places such as Portland, Ore., and other cities where small start-up companies are common. Some of the companies were coming to Siloam Springs to work with or service Walmart, Burns said.

One upside of Siloam Springs is there are some old houses in the city many entrepreneurs are fond of rehabbing which are much more affordable than where the entrepreneurs come from, Burns said.

Director Carol Smiley agreed with Burns, saying the smaller tech companies are what drive Siloam Springs and the quality of life is what brings these entrepreneurs to the city.

Patterson also agreed with Burns, saying economic development relates to jobs, housing and retail.

“When you look at jobs and you break that down into other sectors and part of that is entrepreneurial jobs,” Patterson said.

There’s an argument that small business is what really drives the economy, more so than big businesses especially in smaller towns, Patterson said.

Director Marla Sappington said while she is not against the tech businesses, there are a lot of families who really need to be able to make a better income and the city needs larger employers that can offer benefits for those families.

“I’m just looking at the needs of our citizens and they definitely need the help and (insurance) coverage,” Sappington said.

Patterson did agree with Sappington that larger industries do need to be pursued. He said the city needs to put forth the effort to promote small entrepreneurial businesses, but also needs to make a better effort at recruiting large industries.

Patterson also said he has spoken to large industries who have shown an interest in moving to Siloam Springs, but for one reason or another the city could not land them.

None of the companies chose sites in Arkansas so it is not like the city lost them to larger communities such as Rogers, Patterson said. He said he spoke to several companies over the years, but was not able to reach a deal.

“I think the mayor said there was one company from Maine and we had the representatives from Japan,” Patterson said.

He took the Japanese representatives around town, took them by La-Z-Boy and showed them properties out in that area and they were very interested. Patterson said the city received a thank you card from the Japanese company and some tea but never heard from them again.

“We’ve been close, but we haven’t gotten that big fish yet,” Patterson said.

Some of the companies the city tries to entice may be large tech industries, but they are still going to have some blue collar jobs, Patterson said.

He said he thinks nationally it’s becoming more and more difficult to attract large industrial companies since many have moved their plants overseas.

“That being said, where we find ourselves today, usually dependent on another country to manufacture and do a lot of things for us, we might start seeing some of that manufacturing come back to the United States,” Patterson said.

Director Mindy Hunt asked about whether the city’s contract with the chamber of commerce regarding increasing or encouraging more economic development has been looked at recently.

Patterson said the contract was already in place when Wayne Mays, former chamber president, resigned and the current chamber president, Arthur Hulbert, was hired. He also said the city looks at the contract annually to make sure everyone is focused on what needs to be done. Patterson said the chamber does a lot for the city and a lot of it is under contract.

At the beginning of the discussion, Patterson also addressed the first portion of the goal, which is economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Patterson said he was going to continue to watch March’s revenues, but said it may be more important to look at April’s revenues because it would be a full month into the shutdown.

Smiley said she thought Patterson covered everything in his presentations during the city board meeting and didn’t feel it needed to be addressed during the goalsetting workshop.

When the board finished discussing the goal, the members took an informal vote and placed the goal on the work list.