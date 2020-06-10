Siloam Springs Writers hold children/youth writing contest

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild is holding a monthly writing contest for children and youth. Age levels are 6-9, 10-13, 14-17 with no entrant fee. The topic for June is “One day in the garden…” to be written double-spaced in Times New Roman font up to 750 words. There should be no name on the document. A cover page with name, address, age, phone and email address should be provided. Entries are to be emailed between June 20 and July 1 to [email protected] Monetary prizes will be awarded.

Pancake breakfast postponed

The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs Board of Directors has decided to postpone the annual Bob Knight Memorial Pancake Breakfast. The club is considering future dates for the event, which could coincide with the Dogwood Festival in late August or other fall events.

Bookstore at the Library closed indefinitely

The Bookstore at the Library is closed for the indefinite future due to the coronavirus. Organizers are looking forward to reopening when the situation is resolved.

Tornado siren testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, the testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist someone who is trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their family. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.