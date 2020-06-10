Jack David Atkins

Jack David Atkins, 76, of Gentry, Ark., died June 6, 2020, at Ozark Community Hospital in Gravette, Ark.

He was born Aug. 10, 1943, to Frank and Hazel Atkins. He married Charlotte Evans in 1960 and they raised dairy cows and livestock. He also had his own tire shop earlier in his career but also drove for Walmart.

He was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte; three brothers, Jimmy, Frank and Marvin; a daughter, Rhonda; and a son, Joshua.

Survivors include his sons, Kyle Atkins and wife Angelena of Gentry and Rick Atkins and wife Tammy of Colcord, Okla.; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. For the funeral service guests will be limited to 100 people at one time and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Burial will be at Gentry Cemetery.

Dora Laurine Barnett

Dora Laurine Barnett, 97, died at the Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, A rk a n s a s, on Monday, June 8, 2020. She truly had a caring and giving heart of gold. Besides being a loving and faithful help-mate to her spouse for 74 years, she successfully raised seven children, and gave willingly and cheerfully to the Siloam community for many decades. What a rich blessing her life has been to so many people.

Laurine was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Barnett; sons, David and Robert Barnett; brothers, Robert Franklin Hardcastle (WWII) and Achel Enos Hardcastle Jr.; sisters, Eileen Hardcastle Calhoun and Laveta Hardcastle Frances.

She is survived by two daughters, Jane Johnson (husband, Jerry) of Waco, Texas; Mary Boxx (husband, Randy) of Siloam Springs; and three sons, Mark Barnett (wife, Sandra) of Lawrence, Kansas; Jonathan Barnett (wife, Christy) and James Barnett (wife, Marilyn), both of Siloam Springs. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Hardcastle Chivers (Little Rock) and Evelyn Hardcastle Davis (husband, Ron), of Bartlett, Tennessee, as well as 19 grandkids, 30 greatgrandkids, many nephews and nieces; sister-in-law, Jeanette Barnett Pettey, of Siloam Springs; and daughter-in-law, Margaret Barnett, of New Jersey.

She was born as the third of seven children on October 30, 1922, in the family country home 3 ½ miles southwest of Gentry, Arkansas, to Achel and Mollie Hardcastle (Hardcastle Orchards). In addition to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she was an excellent homemaker (cook, canner, seamstress, and gardener), pastor’s wife, and Sunday School nursery teacher. When her family was fully raised, she became heavily involved in community projects. One of her first volunteer jobs was becoming a Welcome Wagon hostess (over 25 years), greeting newcomers to town. Later she served as leader of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and was popularly known for her cooking beans and homemade cornbread during the Dogwood Festival as a fundraiser, and earned the nickname as the “Poppy Lady” (42 years) passing out red crepe paper flowers at the Post Office before Memorial Day to remember the millions of Americans who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom. She lost her younger brother in the Battle of St. Lo, Normandy, France, in WWII. Since 1973, also as part of the American Legion, she and her husband, Ray, took on the responsibility of recruiting high school juniors to attend Boys and Girls State, raising and giving much money for their support (over 40 years), and providing rides to and from their summer conventions.

Laurine was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Civitan and the Benton County Republican Women’s Club, and SCAN (Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect) volunteer services. She was one of the founders of Creative Homemakers and the Genesis House. She also directed the Heartbeat Benevolent Fund at the First Baptist Church, helping hundreds of people in need with rent, utilities, groceries, rides, medical treatment, prisoner visits, and much more. In 2001, she was voted as Pioneer Citizen of the Year by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Mrs. Barnett was a woman who made immense sacrifices for her family and her community, and invested wholly in their physical and spiritual well-being. She will be remembered by her solid, unconditional and selfless love for others, as well as her delicious cooking (beans, homemade cornbread, apple butter, apple cider, blackberry jelly, cornbread dressing, blackberry cobbler, pecan pie, and multi-grain pancakes). She was an encourager, one who always looked on the bright side of life, and quickly let bygones be bygones. What a beautiful example she was of growing old with grace and the love of Christ, even in her suffering. With the completion of a fruitful and long life, she lived her years well, and now will enter into the eternal glory as a follower of her Lord Jesus Christ, faithful, loving, kind, and gentle to the end.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Steve Abbott officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

For the visitation and funeral services, guests will be limited to 216 people at one time and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (Mark Barnett’s FB page) for anyone unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heartbeat Benevolent Fund, First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com where you will also be able to find the latest updated information. Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Jimmy Ray Cole

The Rev. Jimmy Ray Cole, 89, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on June 8, 2020, at Circle of Life Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born on April 16, 1931, in Tulsa, Okla., to Wilburn Baker Cole and Ethel Jane Walton Cole. He married Frances M. Madsen on Aug. 18, 1950, in Bentonville. He worked as an Assembly of God minister, upholsterer and security guard. He was most proud of his ministry and music. He enjoyed playing the piano, accordion and guitar. He loved singing the gospel and growing his vegetable garden. He was very active in his church, Hope Fellowship in Siloam Springs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; and 10 siblings.

He is survived by his son, Jack Calvin Cole and wife Cheryl of Kirbyville, Mo.; two daughters, Susan Hill and husband Stephen of Siloam Springs and Marcia Cole-Yocom and husband Bill Finnegan of Scottsdale, Ariz.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and twin brothers, Richard and Ralph Cole.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery, near Gentry, Ark., with Pastor Robert Breneman and Pastor Jerry Sadler officiating.

It was his wish to not have a large gathering at his service, to prevent any exposure to covid-19. The family will be showing the service on Facebook Live on Stephen C. Hill’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Fellowship, 4950 U.S. Highway 412 East, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.