Golfers gathered for the Chamber Open Golf Tournament at The Creeks in Cave Springs on Saturday.

Attendance at the fundraiser was down because of the covid-19 pandemic but the quality of play was very good, according to organizer Mike Saegert.

Teammates Saegert and Robert Berrios won the tournament one stroke over Bob Abbey and Don Self.

The Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the Chamber Challenge Golf Tournament on Aug. 21 at Sager Crossing Golf Course in Siloam Springs, Saegert said.

“We are really, really excited to move it back to Siloam Springs at Sager Crossing,” he said.

The fundraising event will include morning and afternoon tee times with a field of 36 teams filling the tournament, as well as a meal, door prizes and giveaways, Saegert said. Sign-ups will be available online or by calling the chamber office.