Haylee (Zimmerman) Hall was a three-time all-state softball player who led Rogers into the Class 7A state championship game as a sophomore. She is now a teacher and assistant softball coach at Siloam Springs High School. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/File photo)

Editor's Note: This story was part of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Best of the West series, which highlights the all-time best players in western Arkansas as selected by the NWADG sports staff.

Taylor Erickson provides the highest compliment to former softball teammate Haylee (Zimmerman) Hall when the two played four years together at Rogers High School.

"Haylee is the definition of what a leader should be," said Erickson, who was a center fielder for the Lady Mounties. "She had an unbelievable amount of confidence and that confidence radiated with us on the field. When Haley was on the mound, we felt unstoppable."

Rogers appeared nearly unstoppable in 2013 when the Lady Mounties won over 20 games and reached the championship game in Class 7A. Hall, who was a sophomore at the time, led Rogers to victories over Conway and Fort Smith Southside before the Lady Mounties fell to powerful North Little Rock in the championship game at Bogle Field in Fayetteville.

Southside entered the semifinal game with 25 victories, but Rogers won 6-1 behind Hall and Callie King, who hit a two-run home run. Hall pitched six shutout innings before Southside managed a run in the seventh to avoid the shutout.

Hall made the all-state tournament team and finished 16-7 overall that season as a sophomore.

"I will always remember the games she pitched during the first three rounds of the state tournament as an example of a player peaking at the perfect time," Rogers coach Mike Harper said. "Her poise in the circle and the execution of her pitches was flawless during that run, which allowed us to play in the state championship game. She was a dedicated player who set a good example of what it takes to be successful."

Hall hit five home runs and had a career batting average of .333 in addition to her work in the circle, where she was 53-33 with a 2.65 ERA. She made all-state three times in four years, and counts her sophomore year when Rogers reached the state final as the biggest highlight.

"We had 30 girls on the team that year and jelled really well together," Hall said. "We had a lot of expectations and I knew I had to grow up quickly after playing as a freshman. It just all came together and my teammates were awesome. I still stay in touch with a lot of team."

Hall continued her softball career at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Okla., where she also met her future husband, Rhett Hall. She became a scholar-athlete who won 13 games one season at Oklahoma Baptist, a member of the Great American Conference.

"I loved my time at Oklahoma Baptist," said Hall, who graduated from OBU in 2019. "Playing sports teaches you a lot about life and the work ethics you need to succeed."

Hall said she was thrilled to land her first job in Northwest Arkansas after sending out several resumes after graduating from college. She teaches algebra 1 at Siloam Springs High School, where she is also an assistant to Siloam Springs softball coach Emily Grace Ruggeri.

Ruggeri said Hall, who also helps with volleyball, is a welcomed addition to the sports family at Siloam Springs.

"Haylee is someone the team and I enjoy being around on and off the field," Ruggeri said. "She brings a lot of knowledge on all aspects of the game, especially pitching and hitting. She connects with the girls on a level that she says she remembers what it was like as a player. I am excited for the future and a lot of that excitement starts with having Haylee coaching with me."

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Hayley (Zimmerman) Hall, assistant softball coach at Siloam Springs, looks on from the dugout while calling pitches during Siloam Springs' softball game against Huntsville on March 10. Hall, a former Rogers High standout, was named one of the Best of the West for softball by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.