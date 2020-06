June 1

• Michael John Guthrie, 47, cited in connection with fleeing; disregard traffic control device; signals for turning, stopping, decreasing speed x3; failure to maintain control; driving while license canceled; suspended or revoked.

• Derrick Edward Duncan; 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 2

• Cecil Sixkiller Jr., 36, arrested in connection with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Heather Dione Terrapin, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jeffery Perez, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Elisa Elaine Elmore, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Misty Rae Herrel, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Leslie Dawn Tolly, 27, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Cody Ray Strickland, 25, cited in connection with shoplifting.

June 3

• Willie Preston Osbourn, 38, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant.

• Steven Ellis Cox Jr., 45, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Bronson Wayne Webster, 44, cited in connection failure to appear.

• Jason Carlson, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Salvador Gallardo, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Nancy Elizabeth Hubbard, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Devin Kay Dilbeck, 34, arrested in connection with violation of conditions.

• Marco Ely Crespo-Parada, 40, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

June 4

• Shayne Allen Ranaldi, 28, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Amanda Marie Williams, 35, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dominic A. Sparks, 41, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

June 5

• Cecilia Vanessa Maravilla, 48, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Richard Lee Van Dusen, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Lisa Katelynn Scialabba, 22, cited in connection with shoplifting.

June 6

• Karla Lizbeth Benitez-Cruz, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Sebastian Michael Ray Robinson, 27, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Zachery Tyler Payne, 23, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 7

• Enrike Zamora Jr., 24, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree; false imprisonment second degree.

• Johnathan Ivan Chavez, 18, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance.

• Shawn Allen Parrish, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Payton Wayne Craig, 23, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.